Appeal for witnesses after toddler assaulted on train between Paddington and Slough

A two-year-old girl was assaulted on a train between Paddington and Slough on Thursday, July 12.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place on a Great Western Railway train.

Shortly before 9.42pm, a man and a woman boarded the train at Paddington Station with a child in the pushchair.

When the child started to cry – close to Slough station – the man assaulted the child leaving her with injuries to her face.

BTP is looking to speak to anyone who was on the train at the time and may have seen something.

Call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 273 of 23 July. Alternatively you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

A 20-year-old woman from Slough was arrested on suspicion of the neglect of a child and a 22-year-old man from Ealing was arrested on suspicion of the assault of a child. Both have been released on bail until August.