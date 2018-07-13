SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 13
25 °C
Sat, 14
27 °C
Sun, 15
28 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo

    • Firefighters put out shrub fire in Burnham

    Georgina Bishop

    Discarded cigarette butts cause bin fire in Langley

    Slough Fire Station were called to a fire in Burnham this morning.

    Reports of a fire on Britwell Road were received at 6.42am.

    The crew arrived to a fire affecting bushes and tree stumps.

    Firefighters spent about one hour and 45 minutes extinguishing the fire using hose reels. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved