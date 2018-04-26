SITE INDEX

    • Trains disrupted between London Paddington and Slough

    Grace Witherden

    Trains disrupted due to urgent repairs between London Paddington and Hayes and Harlington

    Trains may be delayed, cancelled or revised due to urgent repairs on the track between London Paddington and Hayes and Harlington. 

    According to Great Western Railway some lines towards Slough are blocked.

    London Buses are conveying passengers between London Paddington and Slough in both directions until further notice and GWR tickets will be accepted on these journeys. 

    Disruption is expected until 3pm. 

