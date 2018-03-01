UPDATE: School closures announced following snow

School closures have been announced across Slough and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM), following overnight snow.

Slough Borough Council has also confirmed all children's centres in Slough will close at 12.45pm.

Up to 4cm of snow is expected to fall today.

So far, the following schools have confirmed they will be shut today:

Maidenhead:

Alwyn Infant School

Courthouse Junior School

Cox Green School will be closed today and possibly tomorrow

Forest Bridge, Maidenhead

Manor Green, Maidenhead

Newlands Girls’ School

Riverside Primary - will close at 1.15pm

Waltham St Lawrence Primary School

Desborough College - will close at 12.30pm

Windsor:

Alexander First School

Hilltop First

St Luke's Primary, Maidenhead is closing at 1pm

St Peter’s CofE Middle

The Royal School, The Great Park, Windsor

Around 3-4cm of snow is expected to accumulate on the ground in our area today and this will increase tomorrow.



For the latest updates including school closures please see: https://t.co/6bkg1skNf3 — RBWM (@RBWM) March 1, 2018

Slough:

Lynch Hill Primary Academy

Claycots Primary School, Town Hall and Britwell campuses

Cippenham Primary School

Cippenham Infant School

Willow Primary School

Marish Primary School

Our Lady of Peace

Priory School

Penn Wood Primary School

Pippins Primary School

Baylis Court Nursery

Arbour Vale School

SCHOOL CLOSURES: Marish, Pippins, Penn Wood, Priory, Arbour Vale, Willow, Our Lady of Peace... For full list see here: https://t.co/ObGBlyqXRB — SBC (@SloughCouncil) March 1, 2018

Ascot and Sunnings: