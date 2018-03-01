UPDATE: School closures announced following snow

09:07AM, Thursday 01 March 2018
School closures have been announced across Slough and the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead (RBWM), following overnight snow.
Slough Borough Council has also confirmed all children's centres in Slough will close at 12.45pm.
Up to 4cm of snow is expected to fall today.
So far, the following schools have confirmed they will be shut today:
Maidenhead:
Windsor:
Around 3-4cm of snow is expected to accumulate on the ground in our area today and this will increase tomorrow.— RBWM (@RBWM) March 1, 2018
For the latest updates including school closures please see: https://t.co/6bkg1skNf3
Slough:
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Marish, Pippins, Penn Wood, Priory, Arbour Vale, Willow, Our Lady of Peace... For full list see here: https://t.co/ObGBlyqXRB— SBC (@SloughCouncil) March 1, 2018
Ascot and Sunnings:
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
Finalists for the second annual Business Girls Network INSPIRE Conference and Awards are announced today.