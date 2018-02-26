Snow warning for Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead

09:58AM, Monday 26 February 2018
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert warning of snow showers and low temperatures for most of the country, which will be in force all day.
Travellers have been told to prepare for traffic jams and delays to rail and air travel.
Rural communities have also been cautioned against power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal.
Maidenhead and other parts of the South East woke to snow flurries this morning, but nothing that is yet to cause any disruption.
Here's the latest radar image showing #UKSnow moving in from the east. Snow is shown in white and blue shows a wintry mix. Warnings are in place for the week so check your area here https://t.co/b3lIwa2UeZ pic.twitter.com/oLAKZCtV8h— Met Office (@metoffice) February 26, 2018
