    • Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the asile

    Grace Witherden

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce date for Windsor Castle wedding

    The Palace has confirmed Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle tomorrow. 

    In a statement released by the Kensington Palace this morning, it states: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day.

    "The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

    Yesterday it was confirmed Meghan's father would not be attending the wedding due to his health. 

