New photograph of Prince Philip and the Queen to mark 99th birthday

The Duke of Edinburgh has released an official photograph to mark his 99th birthday.

The photograph was taken outside in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle and features him standing side-by-side with the Queen.

Prince Philip turned 99 today (June 10) and has been isolating with the Queen in Windsor since lockdown was announced.

In the photo, the Queen is pictured wearing a bright floral dress and the Cullinan V heart-shaped diamond brooch, while Philip, is wearing a Household Division tie.

Tributes have been paid to Prince Philip by members of the Royal Family and figures across the Royal Borough.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Kensington Royal social media account tweeted: “Wishing a very happy 99th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!”

Council leader Andrew Johnson said: "On behalf of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead Happy 99th Birthday to HRH The Duke of Edinburgh today."

The picture was taken by the Press Association on Monday, June 1.

This is the second official photograph released of the Queen during lockdown - last month a picture was taken of her horseriding in Windsor Great Park.