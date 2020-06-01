Queen pictured outside for first time since lockdown at Windsor Great Park

The Queen has been pictured outside for the first time since lockdown.

The photographs show the 94-year-old monarch horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Great Park.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen was riding a 14-year-old pony called Fern in the photographs taken by the Press Association news agency.

(Photo credit: PA Media)

The Queen can be seen wearing a pink headscarf, a tweed jacket, jodhpurs, white glove and boots.

She has been isolating with Prince Philip and a small number of staff during lockdown at Windsor Castle.

Although this is the first time she has been pictured outside, the Queen has made two rare televised addresses to the nation during lockdown.

In April she thanked people for following government rules to stay at home and said "we will meet again" with our loved ones.

Her second message marked the 75th anniversary of VE day and thanked the wartime generation for risking their lives.