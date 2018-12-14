Duke and Duchess of Sussex release Christmas card image

A poignant photograph capturing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day features on the Royal couple’s Christmas card.

The picture, taken by photographer Chris Allerton, shows the newlyweds arm in arm at their wedding reception at Windsor’s Frogmore House on May 19.

The black and white image captures the pair gazing out over the sprawling private gardens in Windsor Home Park as the sky is lit up with fireworks.

Last month it was announced Prince Harry and Meghan would be moving to Windsor in the spring before the birth of their first child.

A photograph of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall in the garden at Clarence House has been picked to feature on the couple’s seasonal greetings card.

(HUGO BURNAND/PA WIRE)

A family shot of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children George, Charlotte and Louis has also been released for the festive period.

(MATT PORTEOUS)