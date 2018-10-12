AS IT HAPPENED: The Royal Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

SITE INDEX

    The Express was in Windsor reporting on the second Royal Wedding of the year as Princess Eugenie marries Jack Brooksbank

    13:33pm:

    The road closures have now been lifted.

    13.31pm:

    Royal Borough councillors have congratulated the couple.

    Cllr Simon Dudley, leader of the council said: "On behalf of the members and staff of the Royal Borough we would like to offer our warm congratulations to HRH Princess Eugenie of York and Mr Jack Brooksbank.

     “We wish them a lifetime of health and happiness as they embark on life as husband and wife.

     “We will now start the process of ensuring that Windsor returns to normal as quickly as possible. We would like to take this to thank residents and local businesses for their patience in the build up to and during the wedding celebrations.”

    12:45pm:

    A video from the carriage procession

    11:46am:

    After the ceremony the newly married couple will undertake a short carriage procession in the Scottish State Coach.

    Originally known as the Cambridge Coach, the Scottish State Coach was remodelled in 1968-9 on the Queen's instruction to create a coach specifically for Scotland. 

    The carriage will be pulled by four Windsor Grey horses: Plymouth, Milford Haven, Tyrone and Storm. There will be two outriders: Claudia and Sir Basil.

    11.40am:

    Crowds are now waiting for the carriage procession

    10.57am:

    And the bride has arrived....

    Princess Eugenie is wearing a dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, who founded the British based label Peter Pilotto.

    The dress was developed layer by layer, constructing it from the corset and the complex underskirt to the fitted bodice and full pleated skirt.

    It features a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train.

    The low back feature on the dress was at the specific request of Princess Eugenie who had surgery aged 12 to correct scoliosis.

    10.49am:

    10.40am:

    For all those fashion fanatics.

    10.26am: 

    Royal well-wishers have travelled all the way from America for the big day.

    10.16am:

    For all those dying to know - the bridal car will be a 1977 Rolls Royce Phantom VI. The Rolls Royce was presented to the Queen in 1978 for her Silver Jubilee by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

    The official Royal Wedding photographer will be Alex Bramall. He said: "It is an honour and a privilege to be invited to photograph Princess Eugenie and Jack on this most special of days. I look forward with great excitement to capturing this significant occasion and wish them both a happy future together."

    10.06am:

    George has been chatting to former Mayor, Cllr John Lenton

    10.02am:

    The Order of Service has been released by the Palace. The 20-page booklet gives details of when the wedding party will arrive, the history of St. George's Chapel and information on hymns, prayers and readings.

    Check it out here

    9.55am:

    TVP officers are out on patrol in Windsor today

    Find out more about the security here

    9.37am:

    Big fan of Derek.

    9.24am:

    The guests are starting to arrive.

    9.16am:

    Crowds are starting to arrive...

    9.06am: 

    Reporter Kieran Bell has been for a tour around St. George's Chapel, where the couple are set to wed later.

    9.04am:

    A stunning picture taken by our photographer Ian Longthorne this morning. 

    9.03am: 

    There are a number of road closures in place today.

    The roads affected are:

    Castle Hill,
    Church Lane,
    High Street,
    Park Street,
    River Street,
    Sheet Street,
    St Albans Street,
    St Albans Close,
    Thames Street.

    8.50am: 

    Morning, we'll be updating this blog today from Windsor. Reporters George Roberts and Kieran Bell are in the town to bring you the latest news for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Our photographer Ian Longthorne will be taking pictures from Windsor Castle. 

