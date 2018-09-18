Security measures revealed for Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie

Sniffer dogs, anti-terror barriers, CCTV and number plate recognition will be used by police for the Royal Wedding next month.

Security details have been released by Thames Valley Police ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

The couple are due to marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Friday, October 12.

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable David Hardcastle, strategic commander for policing the event, said: “As the wedding of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie to Mr Jack Brooksbank approaches the public will see some of the visible security measures in place to keep everyone visiting Windsor safe and I hope the public are reassured and not alarmed by these.

“There will also be search activity using specially trained search dogs in the town centre, high visibility spontaneous patrols, including a presence from the Mounted Section.

“As you would expect there are also a number of non-visible security measures will also be in place.”

“Thames Valley Police has a history of policing large-scale events including many state visits, sporting events and of course the recent wedding of Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May.”

He added that visitors may be stopped and searched on the day and any items which pose a risk to the public will be removed.

After the service the newly married couple will undertake a carriage procession from the Royal Mews out of Windsor Castle onto part of the High Street. The carriage will not travel along the Long Walk.