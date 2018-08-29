Duke and Duchess of Sussex' wedding outfits to go on show at Windsor Castle

Up to 150,000 people lined the streets of Windsor to catch a glimpse of the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May, and now the wedding outfits worn by the Royal bride and groom will be going on show to the public at Windsor Castle.

The special exhibition, A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will feature the wedding dress worn by Meghan created and by British designer Clare Waight Keller.

Ms Keller, who is artistic director at the French fashion house Givenchy, developed the double-bonded silk used for the dress following extensive research at fabric mills throughout Europe.

The five-metre-long silk veil embroidered with the flora of the 53 countries of the Commonwealth will also be show.

The platinum bandeau tiara lent to the Duchess by the Queen will also be on public display for the first time, which features a detachable brooch of 10 diamonds made in 1932 for the Queen’s grandmother, Queen Mary.

The Duke of Sussex’s wedding outfit was the frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the ‘Blues and Royals’) specially commissioned for the wedding by tailors Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.

The Duke has loaned an identical uniform to go on display.

The exhibition will be at Windsor Castle from October 26 until January 6. It will also be on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh from June 14 to October 6 next year.