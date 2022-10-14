Remember When: Football stars join forces to help pensioner after robbery

09:35PM, Friday 14 October 2022
1987: Football commentators and stars, including England manager Sir Bobby Robson, joined forces to help a Bucks pensioner who was robbed of her savings.
Famous faces gathered at Maidenhead's Crest Hotel to help raise more than £700 for the 82-year-old.
1992: Ramblers remembered one of their own in Taplow by dedicating a landscaped viewpoint in his memory. Peter Nevell was founder-president of the East Berks Ramblers Association and had passed away four years prior.
1992: British rowing sensation Steve Redgrave officially opened the Maidenhead Advertiser stand at Marlow FC’s Oak Tree Road ground.
1992: Pupils at Cookham Rise School learned about the trials and tribulations of Victorian washdays. Using an old wooden washboard and a grated bar of soap, youngsters were transported back to the mid-1800s as part of a science study into the era.
1997: The Victorian Guards Club bridge was officially reopened by the mayor Cllr Eric Wiles.
1997: Maidenhead’s Rainbow Guides held a get-together with the help of new MP Theresa May.
