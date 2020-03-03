Remember When: Dapper chap in his bowler hat has spiffing time at playgroup

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archive to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online digital archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: The ‘Tiser’s front page featured a dapper two-year-old who believed that any self-respecting chap should not be seen without his bowler hat.

Benedict Prynn, from Cookham, wore the hat to Cookham Playgroup, when he played cowboys with big brother Jonathan, and even kept it by his side when he went to bed.

1975: Four-year-old Hugo Young took on the job of coaching his father for the newly-formed House of Commons football team.

Sir George Young, the Cookham-based MP for Ealing and Acton, was due to take to the field for the team’s first charity fixture against a television celebrity team.

1975: The commanding officer of HMS Soberton, Lt Cdr George Bailey, flew down from Scotland to present the annual sea cadet awards to the Maidenhead unit.

As commanding officer of the unit’s adopted ship, Lt Cdr Bailey also performed the honours the year before.

1980: Members of White Waltham Youth Club visited the town hall for a tour round the building.

The Mayor, Cllr Joyce Fotherby, invited them into the parlour and they were particularly interested in the official mayor’s chain.

1980: Courthouse Junior School received the shield for winning the junior section of the British Heart Foundation sponsored swim (main picture).

The school had 31 swimmers who raised £225 via 539 sponsors.

1990: Children flocked to the Magnet Leisure Centre and St Mary’s Church Hall to take part in a variety of half term holiday activities.

A range of supervised activities included five-a-side football, trampoline courses and go-karts.

1995: Wacky children’s entertainer Timmy Mallett came to Maidenhead Town Hall’s Desborough Suite to watch a production of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. The all-singing, all-dancing show was staged by Starmaker Theatre Company.

Timmy was one of the company’s vice presidents and chatted with the cast backstage after the show.

1995: The Queen Vic came to Cookham as EastEnders stars attended the opening of The Gate pub.

Michelle Collins (Cindy Beale) and background actors Ron Tarr (Big Ron) and Ulric Brown (Winston) were among the visitors, with actor John Pickard (2point4 Children) and Keynotes presenter Alistair Divall also in attendance.

Collins, on her first visit to Cookham, pulled a pint with holding manager Darren Jones.