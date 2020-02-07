Remember When: Boulters Lock homes flooded and swan prepared to do bird

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online digital archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: Maidenhead had its very own Hot Fuzz moment when a rogue swan caused havoc in the town centre.

The bird was spotted wandering down St Ives Road, and two police officers were called to take it to a safer spot.

The pair had to chase the swan down the road, before bundling it in a coat and putting it in a police car with the help of a third officer.

1970: Preparations were under way for the Gang Show at Maidenhead Town Hall.

About 50 scouts, guides, cubs and brownies were practising at Boyn Hill Parish Hall, and were hoping to raise enough money to send two boys to the 1972 World Jamboree in Tokyo.

1975: The demon barber of Fleet Street moved his barbershop to Desborough School for five evenings.

The school hosted a Sweeney Todd play featuring students and teachers from several schools, including Desborough and Newlands.

Ian Cutting played the devilish Todd, with Adrian Stanley as Captain Martin and Anne Wale as Mrs Lovett.

1975: Guides from companies all over Maidenhead gathered around the campfire at a party at St Luke’s School (main picture).

They were celebrating the 38th birthday of the sea ranger company of SRS Ark Royal.

After games and a large iced cake made by the rangers, the evening ended with a camp fire sing-song.

1975: The new sub-divisional police headquarters were taking shape at Hine’s Meadow.

The vast £690,000 complex was in the final stages of construction and was due to be handed over to Thames Valley Police in May.

A new magistrates’ court and fire station were also due to be built at the site.

1980: World Cup winning footballer Alan Ball attended the launch of the Bacchus Wine Bar and Restaurant’s new Swiss theme.

The then Southampton player and a group of friends enjoyed a selection of Swiss dishes at the St Mary’s Walk establishment.

1990: The worst was over for riverside householders who lived through a week of floods.

Earlier in the week, the flood warning hit red and water lapped at the front doors of 200 homes in the Boulters Lock area.

Many homes were completely cut off by the water.

In Ray Mead Road it was hard to distinguish where the river ended and the road began except for the half-submerged benches along the promenade.

1990: Waltham St Lawrence celebrity butcher John King was set to run the London Marathon dressed as an Egyptian Mummy.

His aim was to raise £2,500 for an extension to the village primary school.

Mr King was well known locally and villagers had raised funds the previous year to send him to the New York Marathon.

1995: Vodka and gin were not the only spirits making appearances at the Hobgoblin in Maidenhead High Street.

Landlords Paul and Dee Dean claimed to run a haunted public house with a resident ghost.

Since December, when the Deans took over, there had been a series of spooky incidents – coats were moved, money went missing and mysteriously returned and beer taps were turned on and off.