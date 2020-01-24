Remember When: Hurricane winds caused havoc and chess champ is challenged

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online digital archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: Maidenhead’s top three sea cadets celebrated with their commanding officer, Commander C W Poth.

Petty Officer Brian Rooney and Petty Officer Michael Wigmore were joint holders of the Iron Duke Award and Corporal John Culley won the award for the Marine Cadet of the Year.

1975: Former world junior chess champion Alexander Belyavsky took part in a simultaneous challenge match against 30 members of Maidenhead Chess Club.

The Russian, who was in Britain to take part in the Hastings Congress, beat most of his challengers, drawing with four and losing one game.

His conqueror was Dr Mike Bruton, secretary of Maidenhead Junior Chess Club.

1975: Susan Hall ‘took off’ on the High Street under the mesmeric influence of Dave Kaffey.

Dave, a comedian and magician with Mecca, had recently introduced levitation into his act.

Susan said afterwards: “It all felt very strange.”

1980: Fiona Gosling and Sandra Latham, both members of 1st Furze Platt St Peter’s Guide company, received their Queen’s Guides award from their guider Irene Holland.

Fiona, then 14, was a keen swimmer and captain of Maidenhead Marlins team. She was also a member of Maidenhead School orchestra and windband.

Sandra, 15, was working for the Duke of Edinburgh’s bronze award and was a camping enthusiast.

1980: Thieves ransacked the Fifield home of Rosalie and Peter Raymond, aka celebrity hairdresser Mr Teasy-Weasy.

The burglars managed to take a £50,000 haul as the couple were watching a James Bond film on television.

The thieves were disturbed by Mrs Raymond when she left the television room and Mr Raymond grabbed a .22 rifle and went outside to try and confront the raiders, but they were able to get away.

1990: Widespread damage was caused as hurricane-force winds – the worst since 1987 – hit the Maidenhead area.

Trees were uprooted, tiles and roofs torn off buildings, roads blocked and electricity and telephone services disrupted.

Five planes were destroyed at West London Aero Club, with two blown into neighbouring gardens.

1990: Postman Pat and his black and white cat were at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Windsor to receive a cheque on behalf of the NSPCC (main picture).

Postman Pat and Jess entertained children and staff from the hospital before receiving the cheque for £17,000 from Joe Brown and Bryan Burden, stars of the pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk at the Theatre Royal Windsor.

The money was raised at the Gala Charity Performance of the pantomime, which was sponsored by the hospital.