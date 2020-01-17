Remember When: Fire crew ferreted out lost dogs and boys battled day and night

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headline 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online digital archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: The joys of jazz and hot music were hard to find in the ‘days of Beatles and bubble gum music’ – or at least according to the Advertiser from 50 years ago.

But the Shottesbrooke Hot Record Society arrived to change all that.

Once a month, the society turned back the calendar to the 1920s and 30s at the Holly Cottage Hall in White Waltham, playing music from the likes of Louis Armstrong and Jelly Roll Morton.

1980: A district record was claimed by Cookham Scouts when Robert Terry and Paul Beardsley were presented with one of scouting’s top honours, the Chief Scout’s Award.

Over recent months, five other members of the troop had gained the award and were now waiting to be invested into the village’s venture unit.

For seven holders of the top award to move on to the unit at the same time was a record for the district.

1980: Pupils at Lowbrook Junior School were starting to learn how to operate a microcomputer from the age of five.

Headmaster Graham Sullivan believed strongly that children should start to familiarise themselves with computer techniques from an early age.

1980: Fred the Labrador made his television debut on The Multi-Coloured Swapshop.

The seven-year-old had risen to fame when his master, Bryan Wilson, incorporated his fearsome barking into a new anti-burglar alarm – prompting a series of newspaper, magazine and radio features.

1985: Nine boys from Altwood School battled day and night in a sponsored table-top war game, raising £100 for Save the Children.

They played the fantasy game Warhammer continuously for 24 hours.

1990: A total of 42 charities and organisations were set to benefit from the Lions Club of Maidenhead’s latest Swimarathon (main picture).

Teams of swimmers of all ages promised £17,042 in sponsorship money for charities including Guide Dogs for the Blind, Mencap and the British Heart Foundation.

1995: Friday the 13th was a lucky day for Jill the Jack Russell.

After more than 24 hours trapped down a hole in a Hurley field she was free at last.

The mischievous pooch had become trapped in a rabbit warren underneath a dead oak tree and firefighters were called to uncover the warren’s tunnels.

With the firefighters unable to find Jill, a ferret called Slim Junior was deployed to seek her out.

The dog let out a loud growl when they came face-to-face, allowing the rescuers to find her and dig her out.

After a seven-hour operation she was finally free and reunited with owner Pam Cooper.

1995: A feared master of the martial art of Jakal was among a delegation of Hungarian fighters who were welcomed by Maidenhead councillors.

Hungarian-born Lajos Jakob, who lived in Maidenhead, was the founder father of the art and joined a group who had travelled from the town of Szazhalombatta to meet the mayor, Cllr Dennis Outwin, to discuss their towns and the role of sport in Britain and Hungary.

Lajos then demonstrated his art, made up of 2,500 moves aimed at dealing with any possible attack.