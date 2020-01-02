Remember When: See-sawers set a world record and twins see in a new decade

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30,, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online digital archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1970: Two members of Twyford Youth Club were going up in the world – 57,810 times in just over three days to be exact.

David Turner, 22, and David Such, 20, broke the world record for the longest marathon see-saw session, clocking in at 80 hours.

The event was organised by the youth club to raise money for Dr Barnado’s Home in Wokingham and revive club membership.

The record-breaking attempt was recreated nearly 50 years on, again in Twyford, last year, with Richard March and Michael Jones managing 80 hours, 10 minutes and six seconds.

1970: Actor Derek Nimmo raised a few eyebrows when he pulled into the car park at the Hinds Head in Bray after he had been best man at a ‘wedding’ at St Michael’s Church.

Nimmo was working on scenes for ‘Keep ’Em Rolling’, part of the BBC’s Comedy Playhouse series.

The actor was playing muddle-headed Reggie Turpin and showed up in a Renault 1911 saloon for the wedding reception, which was due to have ‘disastrous results’.

1980: David George and his wife, Margaret, retired from their roles at Polehampton Junior School in Twyford (main picture).

Mr George had been headmaster and Mrs George was school secretary. They had been at the school for 20 years.

Mr George received a Selko digital watch from pupils, while Mrs George was given a silver-mounted pendant.

They all received a huge card wishing the couple good luck.

1985: About 250 runners took part in the first ever Cliveden cross-country run, staged in aid of the National Trust’s Hanging Woods appeal.

The run was a six-mile course over rough terrain including three steep climbs and plenty of mud.

The first man home was Middlesex-based 24-year-old Peter Barns in 30 minutes, 29 seconds.

Josie Heffernan, a Langley Grammar School teacher, was the first woman in 38 minutes, 23 seconds. Organised by Burnham Joggers, the run went on to become an annual event.

1990: Tiny twins arrived early to become the first babies of the decade in Maidenhead.

The babies, daughters of proud mum Bernadette Kearns, were born at Wexham Park Hospital shortly before 4pm on New Year’s Day.

Megan weighed in at 6lb 3¾ oz and her sister, who was yet to be named at the time, was 6lb 2¾ oz.

1990: More than 1,500 model railway enthusiasts from as far away as Bedford and Salisbury attended the 20th annual exhibition of the Marlow, Maidenhead and District Model Railway Club.

There were 11 model display layouts on show in Court Garden Leisure Centre. The exhibition was open for two days and the organisers were pleased with the response, with 50 people through the door within the first 10 minutes of the exhibition opening.

1995: Giving his dogs a bit of exercise was a far cry from a walk around the block for David Hemmins – his quartet took him husky racing.

For the past 10 years David, from Burnham, had been a keen husky racer and had four Siberian huskies, named Bruiser, Spot, K-Ehleyr and Odo.

David and the dogs were due to compete in a two-and-a-half mile husky rally around Wellington Country Park, near Reading, pulling a rig around rough terrain.

David said: “It is getting out in the fresh air exercising your pet; man exercising with his best friends.”