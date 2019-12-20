Remember When: A spaceman came travelling and the Round Table Santa set off

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 30, 35, 40 and 45 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online archives at www.baylismediaarchives.co.uk

1969: The ‘new look’ at Maidenhead High School (now Newlands Girls’ School) was reflected on at the annual sixth form prize-giving.

The school was undergoing building work as a project to create a spacious new entrance hall, administrative quarters and a staff wing neared completion.

Pupils were praised for overcoming the difficulties during the building work as they were presented with prizes and A-level certificates.

1974: Altwood School pupils sang Christmas carols to raise money to support Mother Teresa and her missionaries.

About 100 pupils and some of the staff sang carols in Maidenhead High Street, accompanied by 30 members of the school band.

1974: Maidenhead Round Table began touring the area in a float to raise money to create Christmas parcels for the elderly.

The float saw Santa visit locations across Maidenhead in the run-up to Christmas – as he still does to this day.

1979: Desborough School’s under-13 rugby team went through the season with an immaculate record of played 15, won 15 (main picture).

They rounded off their run with a 24-20 win against Gillotts School, Henley, who had been unbeaten themselves for two years.

1984: Cookham shopkeepers raised more than £1,000 for charity at the annual Christmas late-night opening.

As well as the benefits of the added opening hours, shoppers were treated to such seasonal attractions as mince pies, hot chestnuts, sausages and a visit from Santa Claus.

1989: Maidenhead College for Girls pupils treated shoppers in Nicholsons Walk to some carol singing.

The group of students collected £160 in less than an hour, which was donated to Thames Valley Hospice.

1994: Space ace Lieutenant Commander Dan Bursch flew back from his latest mission aboard a space shuttle and touched down at Sir William Borlase’s school in Marlow.

The astronaut circled the planet in the NASA shuttle Endeavour, but came down to earth when he dropped in to the school to tell pupils of his adventures.