Remember When: A slight hitch before four-year-old's big day as bridesmaid

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago.

1974: There were warnings that more may be to come as the area was hit by the worst Thames floods for 15 years.

Only Maidenhead’s flood ditch, completed in 1965, saved the town from more serious flooding as the highest autumn rainfall for more than a century hit the town.

1979: Record Breakers host Roy Castle made a guest appearance as Marlow CE First School doubled its fundraising record at its Christmas bazaar.

More than £600 was collected as the popular television personality stopped by, with a crowd of 400-500 people queuing down to the school gates to meet him.

The money raised went towards improving the school library.

1979: Sporty pupils at Newlands School won places in the county squads.

Ten girls were selected for the hockey squads, Lisa Tuhill and Louise O’Hara won badminton places and Tina Foster and Janet Simpson were selected for netball squads.

1984: Four-year-old Helen Colton was well and truly collared when she trapped her head between the rails of a stair bannister.

As the frantic attempts to free her went on, all bridesmaid-to-be Helen could think of was whether she would get to the church on time for a wedding the next day.

Maidenhead fire brigade came to the rescue and sawed through the bannister, meaning Helen could walk up the aisle for the wedding of a family friend.

1984: The giant crane which would lift the new railway bridge at Station Approach in Maidenhead was moved into position (main picture).

It followed two years of planning and months of preparatory work.

A crane with a 500-ton capacity was built on Station Approach to lift the 850 tons of steelwork which comprised the new bridge into position.

The bridge was due to be brought to the site by road, where 13 girders weighing between 30 and 60 tons would be manoeuvred into position over the course of three weekend closures of King Street.

A handful of traders had made a last-ditch attempt to stop the closure of the railway station road for the works, which they said would damage their Christmas sales.

1984: More than 60 youngsters turned up for a mud-packed afternoon of racing at Braywick Park for the first meeting of the Maidenhead Eagles BMX club.

Despite the wet and slippery conditions brought on by recent downpours, organisers decided to go ahead with the meeting, in order not to disappoint the enthusiastic riders.

1994: Children’s entertainer Timmy Mallett got youngsters in a party mood when he switched on the Christmas lights in Maidenhead town centre.

Thousands of shoppers and onlookers packed the High Street to watch Timmy swing his famous mallet and hit the button to light up the town in a blaze of festive colour.

1994: Burchetts Green Infants School downed their pencils and rubbers and took up a spade in their bid to support National Tree Week.

More than 40 children, aged between five and seven, took to the fields of the Berkshire College of Agriculture to plant 100 new trees.

Working in teams of two, the young conservationists spent the day learning to dig the required holes, plant the saplings and refill the soil.

Jo Hale, a conservation lecturer, described the event as ‘chaos but fun’.