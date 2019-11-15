Remember When: Neighbours star draws a crowd and protests over M4 widening

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35 and 40 years ago this week. You can also take a look into the past by visiting our online digital archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk

1979: A litter of puppies from prize-winning stock already had the look of champions.

Their father, Chip, was a champion sheepdog, winner of many trials trophies and a regular star on One Man and His Dog.

Their mother, Judy, was descended from similar champions but was spending her days as a pub dog in the Waggon and Horses in Pinkneys Green.

Within months, the tiny border collies would begin their training to become some of the best working animals in the world.

1984: Six-month-old Sarah Woodwards was named Maidenhead’s bonniest baby.

Her photograph was picked out by the judges of the Bonniest Baby of Maidenhead competition, run by the local branch of Boots and Fraser Studios of Woking.

Dad Trevor, who worked at the Advertiser as a printer, said: “We were surprised. You never really think your baby’s going to win anything, but obviously we are pleased that she did.”

1984: Desborough School marked 75 years since it was founded at its annual speech day.

Headmaster David Miller praised the outstanding performances of some of the boys during their exams.

1989: A showcase of entertainment was staged by Maidenhead art groups in Nicholson’s Walk (main picture).

The second Maidenhead Arts Showcase was hailed as a great success as shoppers stoppers to hear the silvery tones of the Windsor and Maidenhead Symphony Orchestra, followed by a wind and brass group and a Morris dancing display by Taeppa’s Tump.

1989: Each day of science week at Furze Platt Junior and Infant schools was filled with exciting investigations.

The focus of the week was on energy, with a number of workshops taking place.

Experiments included launching a water rocket and the launch of helium filled balloons.

1994: The protest against the proposed M4 widening scheme continued when villagers and school children from Shurlock Row took to the bridge spanning the motorway in Binfield Road.

They were joined by members of Waltham St Lawrence Parish Council and Berkshire against More Motorways.

Residents were worried that the widening would cause extra pollution, noise and the lighting from the motorway would ruin the rural area.

1994: Hundreds of fans descended on Maidenhead to meet Neighbours heart-throb Scott Michaelson, who played surf fanatic Brad Willis on the Australian soap.

Michaelson was appearing at the Queen Street nightclub The Avenue.