Remember When: A Champion jockey, American footballers and a world record

1974: Ghosts and ghouls gathered together for a costume party as Cookham Cubs celebrated a (slightly late) Halloween.

1979: Farm worker Ian Cannons was busy ploughing his way to a world record.

The 23-year-old set to work in Foliejon Park Farm, in Drift Road, in an attempt to smash the record of 106 hours of continuous ploughing.

Ian was allowed only five minute breaks every hour – which he saved up so he could take 30 minutes every six hours – and clocked up a mammoth 120 hours to break the record.

During the course of the challenge, he was granted a special request for some fish and chips, asked a local radio station to play a Buddy Holly song and spoke to Terry Wogan on BBC Radio Two.

He raised money for the British Epilepsy Association as part of the challenge.

1979: Furze Platt Comprehensive School marked the end of an era as the interim period where it was part comprehensive, part secondary modern came to an end (main picture).

Headmaster BAJ Edwards paid tribute to students who had passed through sixth form as secondary modern pupils at the school’s annual speech day.

Prizes were handed out as the school celebrated high levels of academic success from pupils across the school, as well as for achievements in music and sport.

1984: Jockey Bob Champion, who rode Grand National winner Aldaniti in 1981, was on hand to open the Brewers Tea House pub in King Street, Maidenhead (formerly the White Horse).

Champions, whose story was turned in to the John Hurt film Champions, arrived on a dray pulled by two shire horses to perform the opening ceremony.

1989: Marlow Half Marathon was held by the Marlow Support Group for the first time as it raised cash for Thames Valley Hospice.

Times were generally slow for what was a gruelling, hilly course, but Andrew Bailey emerged victorious, getting round in one hour, 10 minutes and 38 seconds.

The first woman was Sally White, in one hour, 27 minutes and 35 seconds.

The event featured John Chapman dressed as Guy Fawkes to encourage the runners and raised about £2,000 for the hospice

1989: Waltham St Lawrence postmistress Pam Gander retired after 18 years in the village.

Pam and her husband Laurence, who continued to live at the sub-post office, were presented with a gift and a bouquet of flowers from the villagers.

She retired to help her husband with their other business – supplying animal feed to the Twyford Farm Shop.

1994: Gridiron kings the London Monarchs made a regal entrance to St Piran’s School to talk about the world of American football.

The children were shown protective equipment and uniforms and the players demonstrated a few moves.

They also met cheerleaders from the Monarchs’ own troupe – The Crown Jewels.

Teacher Elaine Hopkin-Jones said: “I think the children learned there is a lot more to be interested in than football, rugby and hockey.”

1994: Cookham actress Wendy Craig was at the official opening of Maidenhead’s Avanti hair salon.

The High Street salon had been up and running for about a month under the watchful eye of manager Alison Kent.

“We are building up our clients very nicely now,” said Alison.