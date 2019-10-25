Remember When: The Queen, Cliff Richard, Sacha Distel and a Debbie Harry lookalike

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30,35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories.

1969: Maidenhead Young Farmers’ Club celebrated its 21st birthday at its annual harvest supper, held at Loddon Hall in Twyford.

The past year had been one of the most successful in the club’s history. It hosted the Berkshire YFC rally the previous May and raised £450 at its annual charity horse show.

1974: A model of a village church made by Cookham Rise County Primary School was included in an exhibition of children’s work entitled ‘Maidenhead and around’.

The items on display included maps, diagrams, projects, folders, essays and paintings.

1974: Bright sunshine attracted more than 1,500 revellers to Polehampton Infants’ and Junior School’s Centenary Fete.

The theme was Dickensian and members of staff, helpers and many of the fete-goers, especially the children, wore costumes of the period. Outfits included Victorian bonnets, fur tippets and long, crinoline dresses.

1974: The Advertiser published an eight-page supplement to mark the Queen’s visit to Maidenhead and historic trip along the Thames (main picture).

‘Tiser staff stayed close to the Royal party from the start of the rain-drenched day’s journey at Hurley to its close at Runnymede.

1979: Fans of Blondie were seeing double when a teenager from Maidenhead was named a runner-up in a Debbie Harry lookalike contest.

Linda White, 18, was among the eight finalists in the Daily Mirror contest, and was chosen from 1,000 women who entered. She was invited to appear on Noel Edmunds’ Multi-Coloured Swap Shop after making the shortlist.

1979: Fourteen-year-old Janice Brant, a patrol leader in the 2nd Pinkneys Green Guide Company, cut the cake after being presented with the Queen’s Guide Award by Skipper Elizabeth Davis.

Janice had been working towards the award, the highest and most coveted in guiding circles, for more than two-and-a-half years.

She was only the second Guide to win it in the history of the 2nd Pinkneys Green company.

1979: A team of 60 technicians and performers descended on the EuroCrest Hotel and adjoining Shoppenhangers Manor to record two shows for French entertainer Sacha Distel’s new BBC series.

The theme of the series was Ancient and Modern, and the modern EuroCrest complex and the Elizabethan manor provided the perfect settings.

1994: Pop star Cliff Richard visited Maidenhead to receive a year’s free gold card membership at Bisham Abbey Sports Club.

The then-54-year-old had been using the facilities at the centre to get fit for his forthcoming tour.

1994: Swimmer David Wilkie helped staff and customers at the Magnet Leisure Centre celebrate the pool’s second birthday.

The Olympic goal medalist was a regular at the centre. He used the pool to train for a cross-Channel swim.