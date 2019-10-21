Remember When: Jimmy Hill, dozens of keyrings and a dog who raised kittens

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories.

1969: A total of £300 was raised at Cookham British Legion Women’s Section autumn fair at the Pinder Hall.

More than 400 people were in attendance as the event raised a record amount of money.

1974: Three young people who risked their lives to save a man from a blazing caravan were rewarded with framed certificates from the Society for the Protection of Life from Fire at Maidenhead Town Hall.

Maxine Dawson, James Lawrie and Hilary Peart had rescued an 80-year-old man when his caravan caught fire in Burchetts Green.

1974: About 300 people attended an ‘old tyme’ variety show in the Desborough Hall in aid of Maidenhead United.

Members of the Maidenhead United fundraising committee provided a waiter and waitress service at the tables.

1974: The biggest crowd of the season turned up at York Road for a charity match between an England Fire Services XI and the Goaldiggers, a team of footballing and showbusiness personalities.

Turning out for the Goaldiggers were BBC head of sport Jimmy Hill, former Chelsea manager Dave Sexton and Wolves boss Bill McGarry.

The fire service won 3-0, with money raised going to the Fire Services National Benevolent Fund and the Goaldiggers’ Charitable Trust.

1979: Twelve-year-old Gillian Palmer wrote to the Advertiser to ask: “My friends don’t believe I have got 103 keyrings, so please could I have my picture in the paper?”

Gillian had been collecting keyrings for nearly three years but none of her fellow pupils at Newlands School believed how many she had.

The ‘Tiser was pleased to oblige.

1979: A 10-year-old Alsatian called Sophie had begun fostering kittens.

Sophie had never had any pups herself but began looking after two stray kittens which her owner Dena Fennell found at a farm in Monkey Island Lane, Bray.

It was the second time in five or six months that Sophie, herself a stray, had ‘mothered’ kittens.

When the Advertiser met Mrs Fennell and Sophie, the kittens were about two weeks’ old.

They had been temporarily christened Pinky and Perky.

They played with Sophie who, in turn, cleaned them with her tongue, picked them up with her mouth and let them snuggle up to her for warmth.

1979: Spurred on by two television programmes, one on Robin Hood and the other on building techniques, pupils at Alwyn Infants School let their imaginations overlap for a project (main picture).

The result was a collection of castles which would have suited the Sheriff of Nottingham.

1994: Friendly farm animals entertained visitors to Odds Farm’s rare breed centre in Wooburn Common.

Particularly popular were the baby animals, including a pair of miniature pygmy goats, a Belted Galloway calf, tiny cashmere rabbits and a litter of six Gloucester Old Spot pigs.

1994: Pupils and representatives of primary schools received four framed prints from the manager of Sainsbury’s Maidenhead store, Sandra Burch.

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary, St Luke’s, Ellington County and St Edmund Campion were presented works by the Master of the Countess of Warwick, Abraham van Beyeren, Paul Cezanne and Eric Ravilious as part of Sainsbury’s Pictures for Schools.