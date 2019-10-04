Remember When: Hero dog Dougal warns owners about spreading fire

1969: ‘Sparkling scenery, bright Western costumes and elaborate lightning’ helped make Maidenhead Musical Comedy Society’s production of Oklahoma! a success.

The Advertiser singled out Ken Hendy and Sheena Walker for praise as the production began at Maidenhead Town Hall.

1979: Hero dog Dougal raised the alarm when he smelled smoke at his home in Cookham Dean.

Although the fire destroyed a double garage and wine store, Dougal’s early warning helped to save the home of Roy and Gillian Milton.

“If he hadn’t made us aware of the fire at that time we probably wouldn’t have noticed until smoke got into the house,” said Roy.

1979: Children from Littlewick Green School presented boxes of food to the elderly residents of Larchfield House.

The youngsters had been collecting food and putting them in decorated shoe boxes and, after attending a Harvest Festival service at St John’s Church, visited the care home to hand over the items.

1984: A shot taken by Advertiser photographer Chris Forsey was described as the ‘best action photograph of football outside the Football League’.

The picture, which shows Maidenhead’s Lance Cadogan about to crash a goal past Aveley’s Dave Cass, featured prominently in the FA Non-League Directory.

Chris, who turned 25 the weekend before, described the description as a ‘very nice birthday present’.

1989: Children and staff from the Poundfield playgroup dressed up as their favourite nursery rhyme characters as they took to the streets of the Cliveden View estate for a sponsored toddle (main picture).

They sang nursery rhymes in front of the parade of shops, collecting money in a bucket, raising a total of more than £150 including sponsorship.

The money was due to be spent on new puzzles and a new mini kitchen for the playhouse.

1989: Wooburn Festival took to the water with a river history excursion on the River Thames.

Fine weather meant the trip was fully booked, with 85 people boarding the Bray Princess for the day-long river trip from The Fisheries to Temple and back.

Historian Richard Poad gave a wide-ranging commentary about the history and gossip of the river.

1994: An attentive class of 10-year-olds listened to the words of Second World War veteran Bernard Kellerman at St Edmund Campion Primary School.

The Parachute Regiment veteran described the evacuation of children during the war and life in Britain’s towns and cities during the blackout.

At the time, a recent letter to the Advertiser had questioned whether the topic of war should be postponed until children were older.

But teacher Christine Hagon said: “It is dealt with in a matter of fact way without emotive issues and therefore is successful as an exercise of appreciation and remembrance.”

1994: The Mad Hatter’s tea party came to mind when staff at the Twyford branch of the Nationwide Building Society were looking for a theme for their charity coffee morning.

Amused customers were confronted by Alan Robinson dressed as the Mad Hatter, Lucy Embleton disguised as a pack of cards, Vivien Bennett as the White Rabbit, Gill Runkel as The Queen of Hearts and Ruth Hamborg as Alice.

The event raised nearly £300 for the Macmillan Cancer Appeal.