Remember When: Cheers all round for pub dray crawl and bumper grape crop

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to find out what was making headlines 25, 30, 40 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share you memories.

1984: Teams from local public houses pulled their weight on a sponsored dray pull to raise money for the Maidenhead branch of the Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The enthusiastic teams, some of whom were in fancy dress, were joined by guide dog owners Chris Bridgeman and Lyn Brook, and set off from the Farmer’s Boy in Harrow Lane.

They spent the next four hours touring Maidenhead with collection buckets and ended up at the Fir Cone in Norreys Drive.

1989: The ever popular Maidenhead Boundary Walk drew hundreds of people out early on Sunday morning as a vast gallery of walkers prepared to circumnavigate the town (main picture).

Organised by the Maidenhead Rotary Club, the event not only offered an enjoyable day out, but also raised funds for a range of local charities and offered an insight into the town’s past.

1989: A sponsored litter collection by the Bourne End Jubilee Cub Pack raised £200 for the Thames Valley Adventure Playground.

The pack had dedicated one of its evening meetings to the cleaning of Bourne End.

As the bags filled with rubbish, the cubs’ pockets filled with cash.

The money raised will go towards building a mock grandstand to overlook the model racing track at the playground.

1989: The Maidenhead travel firm Tony Sheldon Travel celebrated its 10th anniversary with an open evening for clients and customers old and new.

The company started in 1979 with just three members of staff, which had grown to 10 by 1989.

1989: Thames Valley wine makers were expecting a good vintage after harvesting their best crop ever.

After three disappointing years, the summer’s fine weather had made all the difference.

“It has been a bumper crop. The fruit is very sweet after all the sun earlier this summer,” said Iris Midlane after harvesting her four-and-a-half acre vineyard at Wickenden in Taplow.

1994: A group of schoolchildren affected by the 1986 Chernobyl disaster in Ukraine completed a month-long visit to Maidenhead.

The children, aged between eight and 13 and from Belarus, had all suffered ill-health as a result of the explosion at the nuclear power plant in the former Soviet Union.

They stayed at the Eton and Dorney Centre and visited London, Thorpe Park and the West Country during the stay. They also stopped off at The Shire Horse Centre in Maidenhead.

Colin Morton, the warden at the Eton and Dorney Centre, was planning to strengthen links between the two groups by paying a visit to Belarus the following March.

1994: Nearly 600 pupils, staff and friends of Furze Platt Senior School expected to raise £6,000 for school projects and the NSPCC after completing 25 laps of the school’s athletics track.

The joggers ranged from pupils at Furze Platt Infant School to members of staff members.

Some were running in fancy dress, some jogged three-legged, and one of the lower sixth even cycled the 25 laps backwards.