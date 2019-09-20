Remember When: Ian Botham, Daley Thompson and big changes at the Advertiser

1979: The heavy rain which lashed the River Thames towpath at Higginson Park in Marlow did not deter a handful of Britain’s top sportsmen and women from competing in the BBC’s Superstars.

A cross section of Britain’s future, present and past sports masters competing in two events – canoeing and pistol shooting.

They included decathlete Daley Thompson, cricketer Ian Botham and tennis player David Lloyd.

1979: Youngsters were enjoying a new playground which was opened at Punt Hill.

It was financed by members of Maidenhead Round Table, some of whom were present at the opening ceremony.

1979: The four-day celebration festival which marked the birth of Maidenhead College reached a high point with a carnival and a full day of events on the Saturday.

On a gloriously sunny day, the programme started with a carnival procession of more than 30 floats and groups of marchers.

They set off from Braywick sports ground in a happy melee of music and colour bearing the festival theme of ‘Maidenhead into the Eighties’.

In the afternoon, parents, pupils, friends and guests gathered on the school field to listen to the school orchestra and enjoy the sunshine.

1984: Crowds greeted the largest and most colourful float procession ever at the start of Marlow Community Association’s fifth carnival and fair (main picture).

A large number of floats assembled at the starting point in Bobmore Lane, representing numerous groups and associations within the town including Marlow FC, Court Garden Theatre, and Marlow Community Association.

1989: Visitors from the Far East came to Maidenhead and met the Mayor, Cllr Tony Griffiths.

The guests were members of the European study team from Nakaniida in Japan, who were learning about British ideas for conserving and preserving buildings.

Citizens from the town had made a number of cultural and friendship visits to Maidenhead in the past.

1989: Cllr Griffiths had another engagement when he was joined by the Mayoress, Nicola Hayes-Holgate to pay a visit to the Advertiser’s new office in Bell Street.

They were shown round by Don Seal, the editor and longest serving member of the editorial staff, and Gerald Baylis, who took over as chairman that year.

The Mayor and Mayoress stopped to chat with reporters about the week’s news and training offered by the paper, before chatting with representatives from other departments, seeing the photography dark room and watching the production of printing plates.

1994: Healthy-minded youngsters popped on their trainers for the first session of the Magnet Leisure Centre’s Fit Kid Club.

The Magnet was taking part in a national scheme to make children aware of the importance of physical fitness and a nutritious diet.

Children aged six to 12 took part in hour-long sessions – a combination of fun, games and aerobatic exercise with hoops, frisbees and space hoppers.