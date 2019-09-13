Remember When: A visit from Princess Diana and Steve Redgrave's Olympic parade

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to find out what was making headlines 25, 30, 40 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share you memories.

1979: The men and women who ferried fighters and bombers from the factories to RAF stations met to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the founding of the Air Transport Auxiliary.

Their first get-together since the end of the Second World War brought 21 pilots and their families to White Waltham.

Pilots of 28 nationalities served with the ATA during the war and about 1,500 passed through the training school at White Waltham before being posted to one of the 14 ferry pools all over the country.

1979: Stirling Moss returned to Monza 22 years after his triumph there in the 1957 Italian Grand Prix.

The legendary racing driver took part in a parade to mark the 50th running of the famous race, and went around the circuit in the Vanwall, the Vandervell Products Ltd car developed during the 1950s.

The Advertiser took a picture of the car, which won the race in 1958 with Tony Brooks behind the wheel, before it set off to Italy.

1984: Hundreds of people lined Marlow streets to welcome home Steve Redgrave following his Olympic gold medal-winning heroics in Los Angeles.

The Chariots of Fire theme music heralded the rower, who waved to the cheering crowds from an open-top bus with the gold medal around his neck glinting in the sun.

The parade was followed by a champagne reception at Court Garden.

1989: Green-fingered five-year-old Lara Easton was celebrating after growing a 14ft 6in sunflower plant.

Lara, from Malvern Road, planted the seed back in April that year and had been busy watering ever since.

Her mum Anne said: “We never expected it to get this big but I think we will be growing some more next year.”

1989: Princess Diana delighted schoolchildren and Bisham villagers when she stopped to chat and shake hands during a visit to Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.

She received posies of flowers from Bisham School pupils Victoria Vassallo and Jodie Carey, and the whole school cheered and waved Union Jacks specially made for the occasion.

The Princess of Wales was visiting the Lawn Tennis Association’s Tennis School at the Abbey, at her own request.

When she visited Wimbledon earlier in the summer, she asked the director of the LTA about future tennis hopefuls and got to meet some of the young athletes on her visit to Bisham in September.

1994: Kind-hearted staff at Taplow’s Lex Ford Garage asked the Advertiser to help solve a case of multiplying rabbits.

In one week four bunnies had turned up at the Bath Road site and were put into the car of worked Tish Horwood.

“They are all domestic, long-haired and very, very tame,” said Tish.

“One of the opinions is that someone has been dumping them.”

1994: Temple Golf Club in Hurley hosted a star-studded charity golf tournament to raise more than £20,000 for Relate and the NSPCC.

Twenty teams took part in the four-ball stableford event and among the celebrities cruising the greens were Michael Parkinson, Michael Barratt, Kenny Lynch, Bernard Cribbins, Eddie Large, Henry Cooper and Rachel Heyhoe-Flint.