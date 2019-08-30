Remember When: Timbertown builds on its early success and a Cliveden farewell

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 40 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories.

1969: A group of women involved with the Pre-’50 American Auto Club organised the fourth exhibition of American antique cars.

About 200 vehicles, dating from the early part of the 20th century up to 1949 were due to go on show at Smewins Farm, Shottesbrooke.

Among the entries were a very rare 1936 Hollywood Beverly Cord sedan, a 1929 Stutz Black Hawek sedan and a 1911 Hupmobile.

1979: The Advertiser received a letter from Maidenhead resident Margaret Mullinger, who wanted to say how jolly, friendly and competent her six binmen were.

She sang their praises and said how pleasant they all were – so the Advertiser set up a meeting so she could thank the six men personally.

The men were shown the letter and told to ‘keep up the good work’ by Mrs Mullinger.

1979: A loyal servant and one of the staunchest defenders of Cliveden Hospital said farewell (main picture).

Sister Valerie Fish, who first came to Cliveden 23 years before, was moving on to a new role in Salisbury and many of her past and present colleagues turned out for her send-off party.

They were there not only to acknowledge her fine service as a staff midwife and midwifery sister, but to thank her for her part in prolonging the existence of the maternity unit.

1984: More than 250 people joined in a five-mile fun run organised by the Handy Cross Joggers and Marlow Football Club to raise money for the Red Cross Opportunity Playgroup.

Organisers hoped it would raise at least £600 for the playgroup, run by Marlow Red Cross.

1984: The first ever Timbertown was opened by the Mayor and Mayoress, Frank and Eira Robinson.

Children were brandishing hammers and saws and eagerly awaited their instructions to start constructing.

Their task was to build wooden huts, decorate them and, on the Monday, the town was taken down and placed on a bonfire.

1989: The popular bank holiday event had become an annual tradition five years later.

More than 250 children took part – the largest number so far – with the 1989 event taking on a cinema and television theme.

Huts had names such as Jungle Book, Dr Who, Top of the Pops and Neighbours.

1994: A young Maidenhead university student had a few tricks up his sleeve as he plotted his next career move.

Chris Dugdale, 21, was hoping to make it into the big time as a magician and, fresh from returning from the Edinburgh Festival, he was well on his way to achieving his aim.

He had already appeared on Blue Peter and was due to appear on a BBC programme examining youth issues.