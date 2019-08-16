Remember When: Bang goes the apprenticeship and weasel pops to play day

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch.

1969: Musican Fingers Pennywicke Esq, led members of the King George VI Club in a chorus at Sir Percy Flanagan’s Bar as it opened for the first time at Skindles Hotel.

The Edwardian-themed event saw club members don huge black moustaches and join in with pianist Fingers, otherwise known as Howard Belling, for songs including ‘Daisy, Daisy’, ‘The Galloping Major’ and ‘Burlington Bertie’.

1979: Robert Dawson had to endure an old printing tradition that every apprentice had to go through at the end of their training.

Robert was covered in paint and grass clippings as he was ‘banged out’ by workmates at Kennet Press in Cedars Road after serving a four-year apprenticeship.

1979: The largest steam rally in the South-east returned.

Knowl Hill Steam Rally, which started as a race between a doctor and a farmer to raise funds for a new church hall, had grown impressively over the previous 10 years.

Bottle Meadow saw 50,000 visitors during the two-day event, with stalls, steam engines and vintage transport all on show.

1984: The steam fair was back for its 15th year in 1984 as the event experienced the best weather in years.

Joe Brown and the Bruvvers, The Wurzels and The Yellowstone Picnic provided entertainment, as sunseekers spent the day basking in the heat and wandering around the stalls.

1984: Outfits put up for auction by Henry Greene were anything but awful.

The theatrical costumier was given a vast wardrobe of costumes belonging to late entertainer Dick Emery.

Mr Greene was offered about 30 costumes when he was backstage at the Prince of Wales Theatre and planned to auction them to raise money for children’s charities.

1994: The animal kingdom visited 90 children at a holiday play scheme at Cox Green Community Centre.

A weasel, a stoat, a squirrel, a polecat-ferris cross and a couple of owls were brought along for the children to see by Graham Cornick of the Hydestile Wildlife Hospital.

1994: Come rain or shine, three to seven-year-olds were having the time of their lives at Cookham Dean’s Noah’s Ark summer camp (main picture)

Activities provided for the children included music and dance, crafts and cooking, sports and cycling, films and storyime.