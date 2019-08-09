Remember When: When Steve Redgrave rowed to win his first Olympic gold medal

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch.

1979: Ernie Wise showed off his short, fat, hairy legs as an estimated crowd of 2,000 flocked to Marlow Cricket Club to watch them play Neil McFarlane’s Celebrity XI.

Member of Parliament McFarlane was joined by comedian Wise and former Middlesex batsman Bob Gale for the match, which raised about £1,000 for Marlow Hospital’s Day Room project.

The match, arranged to celebrate Marlow CC’s 150th anniversary, ended with Marlow beating the celebrity team by 43 runs.

1984: Family celebrations were in order as Steve Redgrave, from Marlow, became the youngest British rower to win an Olympic gold medal in Los Angeles.

The 22-year-old was cheered from the banks by parents Sheila and Geoffrey while other family members celebrated back home in Marlow. Redgrave would go on to win a further four Olympic gold medals in his illustrious career.

1984: A good showing of 106 crews and scullers provided spectators with some excellent racing and many close finishes at Maidenhead Regatta.

Marlow were the most successful club, winning five events and finishing as runners up in another five.

1989: Thousands of cricket enthusiasts and autograph hunters congregated in Bray to watch Michael Parkinson’s celebrity XI in action on the green.

The chat show host invited guests including Christopher Biggins, Billy Connolly, Pamela Stephenson, Richard Keys, Kenny Lynch and Denis Waterman for the charity match against Maidenhead and Bray.

The showbiz XI emerged as victors, thanks largely to international cricketers Phil Edmonds and Imran Khan.

1994: Knowl Hill resident Linda Elmes was one of the few driving instructors in the country to also hold an international racing driver’s licence.

Linda was preparing to race the car in which Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna won his first Formula 3 race in 1982 at Lydden Hill in Kent.

She was planning to compete in the Monoposto series of club races for non-professional drivers in the Ralt RT3 single seater.

She said: “The techniques and approach used on the track are very different from those I teach my clients, but the need for concentration and anticipation are vital in both areas.”

1994: The Mayor and Mayoress of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Dennis Outwin and his wife Ruth, dropped in at the Cox Green Play Scheme to meet a few of the 90 children who were taking part in a range of activities there three mornings a week (main picture).

Dressed in his robes, he told the children about the chains of office and the significance of the mayor’s mace.