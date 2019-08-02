Remember When: A doggy toilet not to be sniffed at and a cricket-themed house

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch.

1979: Despite immaculate dress, impressive rowing and a 50-mile sponsored Thames row under their belt, the Three Men in a Boat were upstaged by a late arrival as they returned to Wargrave.

For more than 49 miles, a reconstruction of Jerome K Jerome’s iconic river journey was incomplete, but at the last minute the missing crew member from the book – Montmorency the dog – was recruited.

Otherwise known as Fiddlesticks, the dog was rechristened for the final part of the sponsored row, which was carried out by St Mary’s vicar Rev John Ratings and two members of his congregation, Ashley Wyatt and John Lloyd.

It raised funds for the church roof restoration fund and the Church of England Children’s Society.

1984: Polehampton Junior School in Twyford staged its own mini Olympics (main picture).

About 120 children started the Olympics with a fanfare of recorders for an opening ceremony in the morning.

It was followed by a triathlon and chariot (bicycle) races.

1984: The New Taplow Paper Mill raft race raised £200 for Clarefield Court Hospital.

Eight teams from various organisations took part in the event, paddling makeshift rafts up and down the Thames.

1989: Seven members of a Wooburn company were preparing to throw themselves out of an aeroplane at 2,000ft to raise money for Cancer Research.

The daredevil staff of Spade Oak Construction were hoping to raise £1,000 from their parachute jump at the North London Skydiving Centre in Cranfield.

1994: Britain’s first Cani-Loo, a new weapon in the fight against dog mess, was unveiled at Dinton Pastures Country Park in Hurst.

The canine convenience, invented by Twyford-based retired engineer Bill Thomas, began a summer-long trial at the park.

The device consisted of a concrete floor fitted with two dog-lures filled with a scent designed to attract the dogs.

To clear any mess, a row of 15 small jets were activated to spray water across the surface.

1994: Cricket-mad John Midlane built two giant stumps and bails made from Portland stone in front of his home’s front door.

The then-president of Taplow Cricket Club designed his house to reflect his love of the game.

Within the house, balustrades on stairs were fashioned into bails and cricket ‘balls’ on pillars.

Mr Midlane also had his own pavillion in the grounds of the house, which was on the boundary of the cricket club.

1994: The King graced St Mark’s Hospital’s summer fair.

Elvis Presley, alias Maidenhead’s very own Terry Franks, cruised through the crowds in a gleaming black 1957 Chevrolet.

He was the star attraction at the event, which saw about 3,000 attend.

Organisers hoped to top the £4,000 the event raised for the hospital the previous year.