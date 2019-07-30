Remember When: Crazy hats, wacky races and a spot of lost car detective work

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories.

1984: Brilliant weekend sunshine helped turn Waltham St Lawrence’s three-day festival into a blazing success.

Several events ran for the whole three days but the real crowd-puller was a traditional fete in Moneys Meadow on the Saturday.

Children were put through their paces with a series of races in the main arena as their equally athletic elders set off from Shurlock Row in an altogether less serious pram race.

1989: On a hot, sticky summer day, Marlow Rowing Club was probably one of the best places to be as it held its rag regatta.

Club members and friends gathered together on the Thames for a number of strange but enjoyable races on the water.

These included a novelty punt race, where teams of six had to propel their punt over a short course using the most primitive of oars.

Other races involved a complicated array of acrobatic skills as participants slid down ropes and squirmed through hoops suspended from Marlow Bridge.

1989: Boyne Hill Infants’ School pupils gave a cheery send-off to four long-serving members of staff (main picture).

Cook supervisor Iris Vester, school secretary Sheila Smallbone, teacher Stella Lee and assistant cook Jean Wood all said farewell at the end of term.

Mrs Vester and Mrs Wood both worked the Berkshire school meals service for 20 years, Mrs Smallbone spent 25 years at Boyne Hill, while Miss Lee taught there for 12 years.

1994: A Maidenhead businessman’s prized sports car, stolen from a lock-up garage the month before, was tracked down following an appeal in the Advertiser.

Computer expert John Hall had his 1971 Triumph TR6 returned after a reader spotted his undamaged car near his home.

“I was sure it was the car featured in the paper,” said Michael Park (picutred), of Greenfields.

“I remembered the story and I was sure it was the one because brown is an unusual colour for the TR6.”

Mr Park was rewarded with a trip to the United States by Mr Hall.

1994: Hollywood came to Marlow Common as filming started on a new film starring Richard Gere and Sean Connery.

Filming at the normally peaceful patch of Marlow lasted just for one day, but the crew and cast were due to be in the area for 16 weeks filming First Knight, based on the Arthurian legends.

1994: The importance of keeping children covered up in the sun was highlighted in a crazy hat competition run by East Berks Community Health Trust.

Children at playgroups, nursery schools, and childminders were asked to design hats as part of the trust’s Sun Awareness campaign.

The competition was won by 12 pupils from Maidenhead Nursery School and the winning hats were displayed at a sun awareness stand at Furze Platt School’s summer fair.