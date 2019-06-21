Remember When: Fanciest fancy dress on show as fete season starts with style

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35 and 40 years ago this week.

If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories by emailing news@baylismedia.co.uk

1969: Miss Bourne End 1969, Joy Gwilliam, rode in the original Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car in a procession led by Reading Piping Band.

They were making their way to a fete in Jacksons’ Sports Ground to mark the end of Bourne End Carnival.

The highlight of the day was a ‘sea rescue’ staged by the helicopter crew from RAF Wittering, featuring a rubber dinghy, smoke and a dramatic pick-up.

1979: Socialites, famous faces and playboys made their way to Skindles to celebrate the first anniversary of Louis Brown’s Valbonne Club.

An indulgent evening of entertainment saw guests, many of whom were still wearing their Royal Ascot tails and dresses, flown in by helicopter, while others arrived in chauffeur-driven Rolls Royces.

Attendees included Olympic swimming champion David Wilkie, former Miss World Helen Morgan, Welsh socialite Dai Llewellyn and actors Richard Johnson and Lance Percival.

1979: Youngsters spent all week hoping for sunny weather for the Holy Trinity School fete in Cookham and their prayers were answered as hundreds of people enjoyed the fine weather.

The fancy dress competition featured a Margaret Thatcher, a Paddington Bear, a can of soup and a petrol pump.

1979: Actor Bill Owen, who played Compo in TV’s Last of the Summer Wine, was the special guest at St Nicolas School fete in Taplow (main picture)

The fete was organised and run by the parent teachers association and raised more than £500 for school funds.

1984: Composer Tim Rice started proceedings as 65 people took to the roads on a celebrity cycle ride to raise money for charity.

The 30-mile ride from the Crest Hotel in Maidenhead to the Crest Hotel in Basingstoke featured three official stops where rides could meet famous faces including DJ Steve Jones and Upstairs, Downstairs star Simon Williams.

1989: Cookham Scout Group was anticipating a record £2,000 profit from the village fair on Cookham Moor.

Highlights included a human fruit machine from the Tarrystone Players and a parade of floats featuring entrants in fancy dress.

Cookham Bridge Rotary Club wore striped blazers and straw boaters for its regatta theme, while the Cookham brownie packs paraded as a massed troop of circus artistes.

1994: The Pimm’s was flowing while top-class rowers took to the water for Marlow Regatta.

More than 10,000 visitors flocked to the riverside town to enjoy the social and sporting highlight of the year.

A record 246 crews competed in more than 145 races at the event.

1994: The Tories beat the journalists in a tug-of-war at the WAMDSAD Father’s Day fun event on Glen Island, Taplow.

A team of Conservative politicians, including Royal Borough MP Michael Trend and housing minister Sir George Young, took on a group of reporters including future Advertiser editor Martin Trepte and emerged victorious.

“It’s the only thing the Tories have won for some time,” said Sir George.