Remember When: A dozen Charlie Chaplins seen heading to the summer fayre

1969: An unscheduled tug-of-war had to take place at Holyport Fair when a 1949 Leyland Tiger bus got stuck in the mud on the village green.

Villagers attempted to pull the bus, which had been entered into the vintage vehicle competition, to safety but eventually a tractor had to come to the rescue.

1979: More than 600 people flocked to the grounds of Furze Platt Junior School for its annual fete.

The event, which raised £880, featured a fancy dress parade with a record number of entries, vintage car ride, stalls and a pet show.

1984: Television star Terry Wogan swapped his microphone for a mallet as he laid the foundation stone of the new sports hall at Claires Court School in Ray Mill Road East.

Terry, whose son Alan was head boy at the school, performed the ceremony in the skeleton of the building.

Alan gave the presenter an engraved silver trowel after the ceremony.

1984: Members of Marlow Ladies Circle dressed up as fairies as they took part in Maidenhead Round Table’s sponsored Funathon.

The group walked a six-mile course to raise money for autistic children at Chinnor School.

1989: Fine weather brought crowds flocking to Higginson Park in Marlow for St Peter’s fete.

Visitors enjoyed face painting, a wide variety of stalls, a tombola and a human fruit machine.

1989: Darth Vader headed up a procession of vintage vehicles, cartoon characters and movie stars for a Hollywood-style Cookham Dean School Summer Fayre (main picture).

The fancy dress parade mustered a marching band of Charlie Chaplins, a crop of Minnie and Mickey Mouses and Roger Rabbits, a Pinocchio and Tarzan.

Sales of popcorn, burgers, milkshakes, ‘Hollywood’ cocktails and other transatlantic fare went well, while there were queues at the American Football throw contest and the greasy pole was topped with the Stars and Stripes.

1994: Cookham Dean School continued with its themed summer fairs as villagers enjoyed A Day at the Races.

The Royal Ascot-style fete featured a vintage MG, a parade of children in fancy dress and a Mini Grand National.

The fancy dress entrants included youngsters dressed in jockeys’ silks, elaborate Ascot hats, tic-tac men and top-hatted race-goers.