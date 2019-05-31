Remember When: Rain fails to put a dampener on the late May festivities

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25,30, 35 and 40 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the picture please get in touch to share your memories.

1979: The heavens opened but revellers at Cookham Festival were determined to enjoy themselves.

Pub teams in fancy dress raced in prams in the beer race.

Andy Fox and Keith Borein, of the Kings Arms, won the costume award.

1979: The weather forced Henry Greene’s Cavalcade of Fashion into Knowl Hill’s Village Hall, rather than on the lawns of Alderman’s Cottage.

Starting in the ‘present day’ with rock gear and Travolta-style dancing, the calvalcade moved backwards over the centuries to the 15th century reign of Henry VI.

The event was well supported and raised £120 for Littlewick Green and Knowl Hill churches.

1984: Crowds flocked to Higginson Park in Marlow to enjoy the annual May Fayre, despite the miserable weather.

The almost incessant drizzle failed to stop visitors turning up and spending money, with organisers Marlow Round Table collecting about £2,000 on the day.

Comedian Bernie Clifton and his ostrich joined the procession through Marlow before opening the fair and stayed throughout the day, visiting all the stalls.

1984: A sponsored bounce and fun day at Holyport Primary School raised about £300 towards playground equipment (main picture).

Nearly 300 pupils took part in a bounce on an inflatable green dragon. They were given one minute to bounce as many times as possible.

For 10p the pupils could attend school in clothing of their choice while the teachers wore school uniform.

Each pupil was also given the opportunity to design the new play area, which headteacher Johanna Raffan used to help with possible ideas.

1989: About 1,500 people converged on Cookham on Bank Holiday Monday for Holy Trinity Church’s first family fun day.

The event had fair rides, a bouncy castle, Punch and Judy and Duncan the Dragon shows, as well as a journey on the Rotary Rocket.

The event raised about £900 for the church’s restoration.

1994: Two miniature pygmy goats became the latest additions to the Rare Breeds Centre at Odds Farm Park in Wooburn.

The pair had not yet been named when the Advertiser reported on them, and suggestions were being welcomed.

1994: Identical twins Liam and Aaron Lynch, six, both broke their collar bones in separate incidents on the same day.

Liam fell while climbing over the garden fence on a Sunday at 4pm and just over an hour later Aaron tripped as he was running across the green in front of their home in Windmill Road, Cookham Rise.

Their father Kieran said: “Even when they were small, if one went out into the garden and grazed his knee or his arm, the other would do the same thing after.

“They are missing the same teeth, and have the same new ones coming through, and when they were two years old, they went into hospital together for hernia operations.”

1994: A Second World War spotter plane was due to take off from White Waltham Airfield to return to Normandy, where it had taken part in the 1944 D-Day invasion.

The Piper L4 Cub served with the US forces in Operation Overlord and pilot Simon O’Connell and navigator Philip Whitney were aiming to land at Cherbourg for the 50th anniversary of D-Day.