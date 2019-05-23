Remember When: Harnessing the power of wind, skyrockets, ponies and people

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years ago this week.

1979: A record-breaking £3,500 was raised for Clarefield Court Hospital at its annual fundraising fete in Maidenhead (main picture).

Visitors could participate in a wide array of activities, including a fancy dress competition and tug-of-war, and win everything from a goldfish to malt whisky.

Brian Magee, the hospital’s nursing officer, said: “We are very, very pleased. It is marvellous.

“Everyone has worked so hard.”

1984: The Upper Thames Sailing Club in Bourne End celebrated its centenary with an open day featuring a regatta and an exhibit of artefacts and memorabilia from the club’s history.

A dazzling array of trophies were on display, including the prestigious Queen’s Cup, presented by Queen Victoria in 1893.

Attendees could also view a range of classic and new boats belonging to club members.

1984: A run-and-ride race organised by Cookham Riding Club was contested between 16 teams of two.

The 1.25-mile route began at the Jolly Farmer pub and took entrants uphill along Grubwood, Hockett and Bigfrith lanes.

Carolyn Rowley and her friend David Werner, a former runner for Berkshire, were first to cross the finish line after 11 minutes and eight seconds.

Carolyn’s 19-year-old pony, Marquis, was the oldest in the race.

1989: Pupils from Little Marlow Junior Church gathered around a specially-constructed windmill to celebrate ‘the rushing wind of the spirit’ associated with the Pentecost.

The children also made sailing boats and small windmills, and experimented with balloons and bubbles.

Later, the youngsters decorated Little Marlow Church and joined in the procession.

1994: About 90 children visited Twyford’s Oxlade House dental practice in celebration of National Smile Week.

The playgroup pupils received a quick dental inspection, a lesson in cleaning their teeth and a ride in the dentist’s chair.

All the children went home with balloons, stickers and toothbrushes.

1994: Paddington Bear paid a visit to a fundraiser for children’s charity Action Research, hosted by the pre-school class Tumble Tots.

The event at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Maidenhead was part of a week of celebrations to mark Tumble Tots’ 15th anniversary.

Paddington, the mascot for Action Research, handed out 1,000 balloons during the cele-bration.

1994: Burford School in Marlow Bottom was the first primary school in the UK to participate in a Ripmax rocket-building project.

The rockets, which included on-board parachutes and helicopter rotors, were displayed at the Rose Carnival as part of a machinery and transport demonstration.

One of the students, Zoe Hall, said: “It will be great seeing them go up into the sky.

“We had to be careful when we made them so that they work right.”