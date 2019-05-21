Remember When: 550 groovers frug, freddie and flick at first youth club dance

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years ago this week.

1969: The new Maidenhead Centre at Castle Hill proved to be a huge success.

Teenagers, hundreds of them, flooded into the £31,000 haven, prompting warden Roy Spinks to express his hope that numbers would fade to more ‘manageable’ proportions.

About 550 youngsters squeezed into a dance held by the centre, with organisers having to turn away a queue that reached down to the methodist church.

1979: A five-and-a-half-year-old dog was appointed to the Cookham Dean Cricket Club committee for a second year running (main picture).

Border collie Kip had supported the cricket club for the past four years and had gained a reputation for quietly observing cricket etiquette during matches.

He was the faithful companion of Saturday side captain Dick Hobbin, and regularly attended Saturday matches and some Sunday and evening games.

Kip was present at all committee meetings and his name appeared in the official minutes.

According to the Advertiser’s report, he was also responsible for nominating club secretary Steve Clarke for the role.

Dick said: “He loves coming to the cricket. It’s a good social life for him.”

1979: A knight in shining armour was spotted riding his horse around the town centre.

It was all part of a stunt to promote the opening of the new Anglian Windows shop in the arcade.

1994: Volunteers from Maidenhead companies joined forces with residents to give part of the Green Way a facelift.

The volunteers, members of ACE (Active Community Employees), set about clearing the ground, planting new low-maintenance shrubs and weather proofing the bridge at the Green Way’s crossing in Ray Mill Road West.

“While the majority of the work was backbreaking, the end result looks marvellous and is there for everyone using the Green Way to enjoy,” said project co-ordinator Russell Jones, of Hitachi Europe Ltd.

1994: Hundreds of children and parents braved the rain to make Oldfield School’s May Fair a great success.

More than £1,500 was raised at the fair, which had a Wild West theme.

Attractions included a miniature train ride, a toy tombola, an auction of promises and face painting.

The money raised went towards equipment for the school.

1994: The annual duck derby, held by the Lions Club of Maidenhead at Ray Mill Island, was hailed as the most successful yet.

Beautiful weather and a host of attractions, including more than 50 stalls and activities such as a coconut shy, spin a wheel and tombola, brought in an estimated 2,000 people.

It also saw the first appearance of the Lions Train, which was still giving rides to children more than four hours after the event started.

1994: Schoolboy Andrew Routh set historians thinking after finding what could have been a 3,000-year-old Bronze Age armlet beside a ploughed field.

The St Piran’s School 11-year-old took the muddy bangle to his history teacher, and was quickly put in touch with archaeologist and historian Luke Over.

Mr Over said the armlet closely resembled those manufactured by Bronze Age smiths in about 1,200BC, but added there was the possibility it could have been a Victorian replica due to the fact it was not gold.