Remember When: Merry month of May saw fairs, fancy dress and (real) Mounties

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years ago this week.

1969: A group of Mounties paid a visit to Cliveden Hospital.

Cliveden was used in both world wars by the Canadians as a military hospital before becoming a general hospital in 1947.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police paid its first visit to the hospital since 1957, with a party of 12 Mounties making the trip.

1989: The weather was perfect for Maidenhead College for Girls’ Grand May Fete.

Entertainment ranged from a display by the school’s gym club to performances by musicians from the Lower School.

The most popular stall offered the chance to throw wet sponges at the teachers.

1989: Pet lovers had a real treat at Berkshire College of Agriculture.

The grounds were full of all creatures great and small, ranging from horses to tarantulas.

The day was organised by the college veterinary nursing department to round off National Pet Week and included a sheepdog demonstration, a birds of prey display and a chance for tortoise owners to weight and measure their pets.

1989: A 15-mile walk raised money for Maidenhead Christian Aid (main picture).

The route, planned by Kenneth Rivers, took the ramblers along the Thames to Boveney Lock, past Oakley Court to Eton Wick, then over to Amerden Lodge and back to Bray Lock via the river.

1989: Television sports presenter Tony Gubba, who lived in Maidenhead, cracked open a bottle of cash at The Norfolk Arms in Cookham Road.

The £600 contents, donated by customers, were handed over to Ray Wright, chairman of the the Friends of Clarefield Court Hospital.

1989: Faraway exotic lands and the very best in travel by boat, plane, road or train all came to town when Windsor and Maidenhead College held a Travel Trade Show in its Boyn Hill Avenue grounds.

The show was organised by second-year travel and tourism students and included representatives from companies including British Airways, British Midland, Airtours, Aer Lingus and National Express.

1994: Wizards, scarecrows, Gazza and a bunch of grapes were among the outfits for a fancy dress competition at Danesfield School May fair.

Crowds of people soaked up the sunshine and enjoyed attractions which included maypole and country dancing, a bouncy castle, a giant balloon race and traditional sideshows and stalls.