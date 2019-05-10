Remember When: May fairs, maypole dancing and swarming bees cause mayhem

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years ago this week.

1979: A crowd of about 2,000 people turned out to see the Taplow Horse Show.

The event featured top show-jumping competition, the Pony Club Parade and daring stunts by the Gerry Gooch Motorcycle Team.

1979: Five visiting mayors were among the guests presented to Princess Margaret at the Mayor’s Banquet and Ball at the Castle Hotel in Windsor.

They included Oberbürgermeister Sander and his wife, from the Royal Borough’s German twin town of Goslar.

There were also representatives from French twin towns Saint-Cloud and Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Other visiting mayors were from Kingston-upon-Thames, Slough, Reading and Kensington and Chelsea.

1984: A swarm of bees closed a High Street shoe shop.

The staff at Peter Lord were forced to keep the doors closed for more than an hour and dozens of people watched as Maidenhead beekeeper Harry Peace enticed the swarm into a cardboard box before taking them back to his Altwood home.

Mr Peace said he had no idea where the bees came from but he would look after them.

He also reassured readers that bees are normally docile when swarming.

1984: The children of Holy Trinity School in Cookham celebrated in the traditional way of dancing around the maypole for May Day.

About 20 youngsters tripped lightly around the maypole clasping ribbons and making patterns, with the rest of the school looking on.

1989: Nearly 350 runners of all ages put on their trainers on May Day Bank Holiday Monday for the annual fun run which opened the 12th Cox Green May Fair (main picture).

Grey skies and the constant threat of a downpour did not deter a large crowd from gathering at Cox Green Comprehensive School to cheer on the competitors.

A record 118 youngsters started the first race for children at infant school age or younger, followed by 140 junior school pupils in the second race.

The final, two-and-a-half mile race was won by Desborough schoolboy Anthony Webb.

A total of 23 charities ran stalls to raise money, while the rest of the proceeds went towards the Cox Green Community Centre extension fund.

1994: A Maidenhead family was hoping its luck was in after finding seven four-leaf clovers.

Kevin and Karen Norton and sons Anthony and Simon found them after a picnic in the grounds of Cliveden on Bank Holiday Monday.

After Kevin found the first one the family started looking around and collected seven in the space of 20 minutes.

The family did not claim to be particularly superstitious but Kevin said: “We could do with a bit of luck.”

1994: More than 50 Marlow Vulcan Venture Scouts picked up litter for charity.

The day was part of a 24-hour litter-blitz held by the group every year. Members based themselves and a huge skip at Marlow Rugby Club before setting off around the town armed with bin bags.