Remember When: Oliver cast back for more and cub pack welcomes first girls

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories.

1969: Cookham Dean Primary School’s production of Oliver (main picture) was such a success when it was originally presented before Easter that the pupils gave a repeat performance for the Evergreen Club.

1979: Costumier Henry Greene was hard at work making outfits for Maidenhead Pageant, which was due to be held in Grenfell Park in July.

Henry and his team had made about 400 costumes for the event, and had about 500 more to make by July.

They included one of the most important costumes for the historic spectacular, that of Elizabeth I – worn by Janet Franklin, who was set to play the part.

1979: Radio and television personality Terry Wogan joined some Smurfs to officially open new garage forecourt premises in Bath Road.

The £75,000 modernisation by Maidenhead Autos & Stevensons Ltd was built to keep pace with growing demand for Ford Cars.

1984: Eight out of the ten motherless duck eggs hatched after being rescued by Maidenhead librarian Ruth Bowler.

Ruth took in the eggs after the mother bird, one of a pair of mallards living by the stream outside the library, was run over.

She took them home and put them in an incubator borrowed from friends and they chose the appropriate date of Easter Sunday to crack through their shells.

1994: Maidenhead’s first female cubs were set to swap their brownie berets for a neckerchief and woggle as they prepared to be invested into the Fifth Maidenhead cub pack.

Stephanie Carlton, Joanna Carlton and Gemma King made the move, and pack leaders were hoping more girls would be attracted to life as a cub.

1994: Pupils from Alwyn Infant School raided their larders to send 25 large boxes of food to Bosnia.

Prompted by headteacher Maureen Blake, who suggested each pupil should donate one tin of food from home to Reading-based charity Feed the Children, they came back to school with loaded carrier bags for the stricken people of the war-torn country.

1994: The Deputy Mayor, Cllr Harry Parker, met members of Maidenhead Painting Club when he opened their 17th annual exhibition.

The works went on display at Maidenhead Library.