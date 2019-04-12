Remember When: Princess Anne rides in Easter show as the Queen watches on

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years ago this week.

If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories by emailing news@baylismedia.co.uk

1969: The Queen and Princess Anne were at Taplow Horse Show on Easter Monday.

The Queen arrived by car and stayed more than two hours in the competitors’ ring, watching the young princess compete against 50 entrants.

Princess Anne came fourth in her category.

1979: All Saints Junior School pupils dressed in Victorian costume for the schools’ Victoriana exhibition.

Some students performed sketches, illustrating aspects of Victorian life and history, and many examples of crafts were on display.

1984: TV cook Mary Berry helped raise more than £800 towards a new extension at the Red Cross headquarters in Marlow.

Berry took part in a special show sponsored by Marks and Spencer at Maidenhead Town Hall, in which she demonstrated her culinary skills.

She showed off ideas on the Easter theme, including salmon en croute for Good Friday and roasted turkey breast for Easter Sunday.

1984: John Carter gave his newly-restored steam yachts their first official steaming at White Waltham Airfield.

The yachts were large ‘boats’ which are swung backwards and forwards by a giant steam engine and were originally built in 1921 by the famous Savage company.

John rescued the yachts from a scrap yard in Glasgow in 1974 and spent two years restoring them.

1989: Lady Aurelia Young was rallying support for a bid to turn Cookham into an environmentally-friendly place.

Moves to cut pollution, conserve raw materials by recycling waste, save energy, clear away litter and make organically grown products available to shoppers were planned.

A public meeting at Pinder Hall was also planned, where speakers would discuss a greener lifestyle.

1994: A line of coins laid out by boys and girls from the 4th Maidenhead Scouts stretched for 1,000 yards.

The coins were laid out in Nicholsons Walk and small change from town centre shoppers boosted the fund-raising by more than £520.

The money helped pay for new camping equipment for the 100 youngsters in the beaver, cub, scout and venture units.

1994: Mask-making was just one of the activities on offer for children at Braywick Nature Centre over the Easter holiday.

The play-schemes were the first Easter event held at the centre.

Countryside ranger Trevor Smith said: “The play-schemes were very popular. Everyone really seemed to enjoy them and we are looking forward to doing others.”