Remember When: Tinker, model railers, rowers and trail blazers at Lego World

1979: Bourne End Scout Group held a fundraising exhibition of models at its headquarters in Furlong Road.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the exhibition, which included model railway, aircraft and boat clubs.

It raised about £130 for general funds.

1984: Tinker the Yorkshire terrier was looking pleased with herself after winning a 14-inch colour television set for her owners, the Norris family from Burchetts Green.

Daughter Penny and son Christopher went to Altwood School and bought a school raffle ticket using Tinker’s name.

The lucky dog won second prize.

1984: Furze Platt Comprehensive pupils were busy demonstrating their skills as they prepared to perform a musical.

Performances of Strike It Rich! by Geoff Moss and Ted Allwright took place throughout the week.

1989: Redgrave’s Rambos pipped Ripley’s Raiders to victory in a Superstars challenge at Marlow’s Oasis Fitness Club.

Rowing champion Steve Redgrave captained his side against rugby international Andy Ripley in an event designed to make use of new fitness machinery which had recently been installed at the club.

Swimmer Sharron Davies, squash champion Susan Devoy and Wycombe Wanderers striker John Kerr also competed.

1989: Hundreds of Maidonians braved the elements for a glimpse of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh as they visited the town’s Citizens Advice Bureau (main picture).

Red, white and blue bunting festooned the buildings along Kennet Road and people lined the route to the CAB office in Redcote House, Holmanleaze, with their Union Jacks at the ready.

The visit was to mark the golden jubilee of the CAB, with Maidenhead one of the first offices to be opened at the outbreak of the Second World War.

Manager Susie Tremlett wanted ‘something special’ and was ‘overwhelmed’ when an invitation she sent to Buckingham Palace was accepted.

1994: The planting of a 30ft English oak tree symbolised the beginning of the construction phase of Legoland – then known as Lego World – in Windsor.

The chief executive of the Lego Group, Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, and two local children ‘planted’ the tree in the middle of the site after it was lowered into position by a huge crane.

In a speech, Lego board director Christian Majgaard said: “When the park opens in 1996 you can judge for yourself whether we have succeeded in realising our ambitions to create a park like no other.”

1994: Maidenhead Heritage Centre celebrated a successful first year.

The then Bridge Street-based centre was initially set up for an experimental six-month run to chart Maidenhead’s history from prehistoric times to the present day.

It surpassed all expectations, receiving 2,600 visitors and a ‘very positive’ response, according to management committee chairman Richard Poad.