Remember When: Council marked 100 years and BT tunnelled under Thicket

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines, 25, 30, 35 and 40 years ago this week.

If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories by emailing news@baylismedia.co.uk

1979: The five secondary schools in Maidenhead – Altwood, Cox Green, Desborough, Furze Platt and Newlands – were preparing for their annual choral extravaganza.

The tradition was set to feature accompaniment by the Maidenhead Schools Orchestra and performances including the Rio Grande by Constant Lambert and Serenade Opus 7 by Richard Strauss.

1979: Advertiser reporter Sue Johnson spent two days as an honorary firefighter at Maidenhead Fire Station.

She helped Blue Watch out with training exercises, including recovering a radioactive source from a smoke filled room while wearing breathing apparatus.

1979: Humans were relegated to the back seat at Holyport Memorial Hall when dogs in the Maidenhead and District Canine Society took to the floor.

More than 70 entrants took part, coming from as far away as Luton and Ruislip.

1984: Students at the Boyn Hill branch of Windsor and Maidenhead College held a series of rag week activities.

The oddly dressed young men and women had been rattling collection boxes in the town centre, hoping to raise between £800 and £1,000 to buy equipment for the medical centre in Cookham Road.

1989: Advertiser staff members Michelle Dixon, Eileen Price and Jaclyn Colbert picked up their Victorian attire from costume-maker Henry Greene ahead of Berkshire County Council’s 100th birthday party.

Dignitaries, including council members and officers, were invited to dress up and head to the council chamber to mark the occasion.

1989: Fourteen metres below ground at Maidenhead’s Thicket roundabout, miners from British Telecom were busy creating one of the deepest tunnels they had ever constructed.

The work was being carried out in advance of the construction of a new trunk road through the Thicket to switch cabling into ducting far below the new motorway.

The busy crossroads also served as a crossroads for computer and telephone traffic.

1989: About 200 Maidenhead churchgoers from different denominations took part in the annual Walk of Witness on Good Friday.

The procession, led by the band of the Salvation Army, began in Park Street and continued up High Street, making stops en route at St Mary’s Church and outside Woolworths for hymns and readings from the Gospel of St Mark.

1994: With the children at home for Easter, family fun was high priority at Odds Farm Park in Wooburn Common.

The bright sunshine and daffodils made the perfect backdrop for the newborn lambs and kids.

1994: Lions, tigers, giraffes and more than a few little monkeys came in two by two at St Peter’s Church, in Furze Platt, for a Noah’s Ark Easter holiday workshop (main picture).

Youngsters aged from five to eight built an ark and made animal masks.