Remember When: Fundraisers have a lie in while flying fish rises high in the sky

Welcome to Remember When, our weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years ago this week.

If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories by emailing news@baylismedia.co.uk

1984: A musical extravaganza from the Elizabeth Fenton School of Dancing raised £250 for MENCAP.

Pupils performed The Enchanted Castle over three nights at Maidenhead Town Hall, with 160 girls aged between four and 17 taking part.

1984: Maidenhead College students were also taking to the stage for a production of The Importance of Being Ernest over two nights.

The play, by Oscar Wilde, involved almost every class in the school in activities ranging from sewing costumes and creating elaborate hats to painting scenery and making hundreds of roses needed for a garden scene.

1989: The headteacher of Wessex Infant School said farewell after 20 years in the role.

Jacqueline Gibbons opened the Cox Green school in 1968 and watched it develop and change over the years.

She said she intended to spend her retirement drawing, doing pottery and seeing her grandchildren grow up.

1989: There was another sad goodbye at Holy Trinity School in Cookham, as class two teacher Myra Roberts left after 10 years.

Miss Roberts had spent her entire teaching career at the school, but was due to take up a new post in Bedfordshire after she got married in the summer.

She was overwhelmed with offices from youngsters wanting to be bridesmaids or page boys.

1989: A team from Maidenhead Fire Station and Berni Inns raised £4,000 for Clarefield Court Hospital, in Pinkneys Green, with a 13-mile sponsored bed push (main picture).

Clarefield Court supplied the decorated the bed and the procession was joined by an open-topped double decker bus and an old fire engine.

It left The Crooked Billet, in Iver Heath, progressed through Slough, down Thames Street in Windsor, along Maidenhead Road and ended up at The Crown Inn in Bridge Road, Maidenhead.

1994: An unconventional looking airship was spotted at White Waltham airfield.

It was being prepared for a series of flights to promote a European tour by legendary rockers Pink Floyd.

Owned by Virgin Records, the flying fish airship was chartered by the band and left the airfield to appear in France, Belgium, Italy, Holland, Spain and Germany.

1994: Woodlands Park pupils dressed up as soap powders, Spanish onions and stir-fry vegeatables to bring a supermarket to life in Bertie Bear’s First Adventure – the primary school’s end of term production.

Children in year four took the main roles in the play, which follows the teddy’s escapades when he gets left behind in the shop.

School secretary Viv Cooper said: “It was absolutely marvellous and went very well indeed. They have been so enthusiastic.”

1994: Tom the Shire horse enjoyed a pint of molasses and water outside his namesake pub at the Thicket as it marked St Patrick’s Day.

Staff at the pub decked out supreme champion Tom in his show harness, complete with shamrocks and green ribbons, and gave him his sugary drink while other punters enjoyed a pint of Guinness.

Irish dancers from the St Mary’s School of Dancing in Reading were also there to join in with the festivities.