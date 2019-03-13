Remember When: Enthusiasts rush for a glimpse of choice miniature car models

1984: There was a medical and social services theme for a careers convention at Piggott School in Wargrave.

A pharmacist, a radiographer, an occupational therapist and a dietitian were among the speakers.

1984: A show put on by Marlow Entertainers and Kathleen Bullard’s keep fit class for Maidenhead Adult Training Centre raised £175.

Each year Mrs Bullard and her class put on some movement-to-music routines to entertain people with a disability, their relatives and friends.

The event also saw a shortened version of the Marlow Entertainers’ pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, followed by music hall songs.

1984: Miniature models of cars, motorcycles and aeroplanes were packed into the Desborough Hall for the Collectors Toy and Model Fair.

Hundreds of enthusiasts visited to see 70 individual stalls featuring legendary names like Dinky, Matchbox and Corgi.

1989: A Paley Street pub landlord had a bath in baked beans to raise money for Comic Relief.

With a plastic duck for company, Dave Roberts, landlord at The Bridge House, sat waist-high in beans for 24 hours, with locals paying 50p for the chance to tip baked beans over his head with a ladle.

1989: Sixth-formers at Maidenhead College for Girls washed the staff’s cars as one of their fundraising efforts during the school’s charity week – an established annual event during lent.

Each senior and junior class chose which charity they wanted to support and devised their own ways of raising money.

Other efforts included talent contests, sponsored French verb tests, paying to watch pop videos, shoe cleaning and a raffle.

1989: Children’s author Val Biro and character Gumdrop the vintage car made a special appearance at Woodlands Park Primary School in celebration of book week.

The school staged a week of competitions, drama and model making to encourage the reading of books from an early age.

It culminated in a visit by Mr Biro and the vintage Austin car.

1994: White Waltham Primary School pupil Rosie Carter got an unusual lift home from school.

Big brother Seth drove their father John Carter’s famous road locomotive, The Monarch, to collect her.

The Carter family were busy refurbishing their famous steam fair ready for the summer season.

1994: Pupils at Oldfield Primary School helped to plant three trees gifted by the Royal Borough (main picture).

The trees, two rowans and a Turkish hazel were given to the school in recognition of the part it played in a tree-dressing event in December.