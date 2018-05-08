Remember When: Just Who was here for Carter's Steam Fair's penny attraction?

1988: Cox Green's eleventh May Day fair on the bank holiday Monday was a runaway success with a record crowd for the morning races (main picture)

The three fun runs – for infants, juniors and senior pupils and adults – attracted hundreds of runners and were started by Mayor Cllr Bill Cooley.

Organised by the Cox Green Association, the event had more than 40 groups taking part.

1973: ‘Don’t close our playground’ was the cry from Cox Green children who had drawn up a petition to the borough council.

It was in response to a rumour the play area on the corner of Culley Way and Farmers Way was to be closed following complaints about noise.

The petition started by 13-year-old Caroline Owen, collected 138 signatures.

1973: Scouts were doing their bit for ‘Plant a tree in ‘73’.

Ten groups bought and planted nine trees around the Courthouse Road area.

1978: Alder Valley bus company employees Kevin Webb and Ron Miller were to spend Cup Final Day on a 30-mile sponsored walk from Oxford to Maidenhead.

The pair were raising money to pay tribute to a murdered part-time cabbie, with the proceeds going to his family.

The pair confessed they hadn’t realised their walk clashed with the big match when they organised it.

1988: Rock superstar Roger Daltrey was on hand to open the latest attraction at Carter’s Steam Fair – an old penny arcade.

The Who frontman had known fair owner John Carter for more than 20 years and shared his enthusiasm for old fairground items.

Roger said he used to collect roundabouts which he restored and decorated himself.

“There’s a lot of romance in it,” he said.

1978: The site of Taplow Horse Show was turned into a quagmire by heavy rain.

Cars, horses and spectators alike slid and slithered around on ground described as ‘liquid toffee’.

Constant calls went out over the tannoy for tractors to tow cars stuck deep in mud from the showground while other had to be pushed out by hand.

1988: Still on the subject of mud, and pupils from All Saints Junior School were busy creating a pond in the school conservation area.

Mums Ann Darracott and Barbara Barker – who had experience improving the pond on North Town Moor – arranged for a ‘puddling session’ where children trampled clay and water into a solid base.

1973: What was once well known funeral parlour Fletchers was reduced to a heap of bricks.

The demolition work in King Street saw old shops being pulled down to clear the way for the next phase of the new Nicholsons shopping precinct.

1983: Two cars ended up in the garden of a house in Ray Park Road following an accident.

Both drivers were slightly injured and taken to Wexham Park Hospital in Slough but not detained.