Remember When: Billy, the little donkey on the dusty road to a major role

1978: A mysterious 100ft well in a Maidenhead cellar baffled an experienced potholer.

The well was under a home in St Mark’s Road, and potholer John Hine slowly lowered himself down using a rope as the site was opened up for the public to watch.

He had to abandon his descent when 50ft down because the foul air extinguished the candle on his helmet, but he was rewarded with a pint at the Windsor Castle public house.

1983: Two fox cubs were rescued by a member of the public after their entire family were killed by fox hunters.

Michael Hillier, 24, found the pictured cub, along with one other. Both had managed to escape the hunters. He fed them eggs, honey, milk and meat and arranged transfer to an animal sanctuary in Somerset.

1988: To mark national spring clean day Maidenhead residents descended on York Stream to clear away all the rubbish.

Rubber boots and waders were provided to the spring cleaners as they took to removing shopping trolleys, drink cans, and other debris.

1988: The actress Wendy Craig was photographed filming in a subway in Maidenhead (main picture).

The Cookham star is known for her roles in ‘Butterflies’ and ‘Nanny’.

She was filming for the BBC programme ‘Laura and Disorder’.

1978: The Bell Hotel’s disco was bustling as Maidenhead’s under-25s got the chance to unwind and be themselves for the evening.

Most of the men spent the night propping up the bar, but there was a strong core of dancers getting loose to the sounds of underground soul music.

1978: Boxing legend Henry Cooper presented members of Bourne End Junior Sports and Recreational Club with their annual trophies.

The former heavyweight who unsuccessfully challenged Muhammad Ali for the title was a big hit with the youngsters at the club.

1973: Billy the donkey used to play a regular part in the Christmas service at Waltham St Lawrence church, but he was also drafted for the Palm Sunday service.

He played a starring role as the donkey that Jesus rode into Jerusalem on.