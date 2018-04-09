Remember When: When hairstyles were long and runners' shorts were very short

1978: The skateboard craze hit rural Winkfield with a bang when the Smart family opened a skateboard centre, Skatewave Park.

Hundreds of skateboarding youngsters attended the grand opening evening, alongside comedian Freddie Starr, actor John Pertwee and Wendy Craig.

1978: Car seats, bedsteads and bicycles were a few of the unusual things the children of White Waltham picked up in the village when they held their sponsored Clean up Waltham campaign.

In four hours, members of White Waltham Youth Club collected more than 35 sacks of rubbish – and raised £130 for club funds.

Club chairman Wendy Layton hit out when a mattress was dumped in a lane after the clean-up, calling it ‘inconsiderate’.

1978: Cookham’s very own Gang Show was busy in rehearsal (see main picture)

Venture scouts, cubs, rangers, guides, scouts and brownies made up the 65-strong cast aiming to stretch Pinder Hall’s stage to its limits and rock the walls with Ralph Reader numbers.

1983: Maidenhead Athletic Club’s annual Easter 10-mile road race took place with 375 competitors setting off from Cookham Road opposite Kidwells Park.

Martin McCathey of Oxford City AC won the event in a time of 50 minutes 16 seconds, with Maidenhead’s best runner David Thornton coming in 10th, 2 minutes 39 seconds behind him.

1983: William Gibbon, 65, retired after 22 years as caretaker at Alwyn County Infants School.

Mr Gibbon, a former RAF instructor at White Waltham, said: “They have been wonderful years.” Children gave him presents and painted pictures depicting his caretaking activities.

1983: A surprise lay in store for Gwen Elder of Beverly Gardens when she married retained fireman Robert Clooney at Maidenhead Register Office.

Maidenhead’s retained fire crew formed a guard of honour and the newlyweds travelled to the reception in a fire engine.

1988: The annual Walk of Witness organised by Maidenhead Christian Council wound its way up the High Street on Good Friday, with more than 200 people taking part.

The procession from Park Street to the High Street was led, as in previous years, by John Bowers of the Maidenhead Players and the Salvation Army band.

The walkers stopped along the route for lessons and hymns, led by the Rev Terry Murphy of Marlow Road Baptist Church.

Street drama was part of the worship, with representatives from local churches enacting scenes from Christ’s life.