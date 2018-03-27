Remember When: Pawns on the chess board and in French medieval history play

1973: The Mayor of Maidenhead, Cllr Colin Nock, was treated to a two-hour tour of the Brylcreem factory in Norreys Drive.

He was joined by town clerk Stanley Platt as they were shown around all areas of the factory.

1978: A musical specially written by the head of Altwood Comprehensive School’s music department proved to be a great success (main picture).

The Children’s Crusade, by Mr Humphreys, featured 60 pupils all under the age of 13.

The production included an orchestra and young evangelist Sean Wilton showing his people the way.

1978: Seven-year-old Vanessa Mallandain, of Greenfields, got her Easter bonnet eggs-actly right during the Larchfield Infants’ Easter parade.

1978: Hundreds of children took part in an animal-themed concert.

More than 600 children performed to an audience of more than double that amount with songs about dragons, tigers and other creatures.

Performers included a wind band, a recorder and percussion groups and a number of school orchestras.

1983: There were some king-size moves on display during a giant chess match at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Cookham Road.

The school was gifted the 5sq ft board and 1ft high red and black pieces by a parent to help pupils learn the rules of the game.

The board was designed by Michael Fecher in his spare time.

1983: A play retelling the story of Joan of Arc was performed by 13 to 18-year-olds at Cox Green Comprehensive School.

The Lark was written by French playright, Jean Anouilh, and translated by Christopher Fry.

It featured flashbacks of Joan’s life and how she tried to free France from English invaders until her death at the stake in Rouen.

1988: A record £1,200 was raised by students at Windsor and Maidenhead College for multiple sclerosis research.

Fundraising efforts included a students versus teachers football match, a three-legged fancy dress pub crawl around the town and one lecturer shaved off his beard for the first time in six years.

The charity was chosen after a student at the college was diagnosed with the degenerative disease.